GlobeNewswire
01.11.2024 12:46 Uhr
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: IS Fyrirtækjalánasjóður hs. - Bond (ISFYR 24 1) admitted to trading on November 4, 2024

Information about the Issuer                          
1. Name                          IS          
                              Fyrirtækjalánasjóður
                              hs.         
2. Org. no.                        650821-9630     
3. LEI:                          549300UXLM14E9V72L35 
Issue information                                
4. Symbol (Ticker)                    ISFYR 24 1      
5.  ISIN:                         IS0000036333     
6.  CFI number:                      DBVUGR        
7.  FISN ( Financial instrument short name):       IS FYRIRTAEKJAL/VARI 
                              BD20310222     
8.  Issuer Country:                    Iceland       
9.  Bond/Bill:                      Bond         
10. Orderbook ID:                                
11. Total Authorized:                   11.542.888.796 kr.  
12. Issued before (nominal):                0 kr.        
13. Issued now (nominal):                 11.542.888.796 kr.  
14. Nominal value:                     1 kr.        
15. Listed on the Exchange:                Yes         
16. Market:                        Main Market Nasdaq  
                              Iceland       
17. Administrator:                     Nasdaq Iceland    
18. Market maker:                     No          
Terms - Cash flow                                
19. Amortization type:                   Other        
20. Amortization type, if other:              See prospectus    
21. Currency:                       ISK         
22. Currency, if other:                             
23. Issue date:                      02.05.2024      
24. First ordinary installment date:            22.02.2031      
25. Total number of installments:             1          
26. Installment frequency:                 0          
27. Maturity date:                     22.02.2031      
28. Interest rate:                     Floating - See    
                              prospectus     
29. Floating interest rate, if applicable:                   
30. Floating interest rate, if other:           See prospectus    
31. Premium:                        0          
32. Simple/compound interest:               Simple        
33. Simple/compound if other:                          
34. Day count convention:                 30E/360       
35. Day count convention, if other:                       
36. Interest from date:                  02.05.2024      
37. First ordinary coupon date:              22.05.2024      
38. Coupon frequency:                   4          
39. Total number of coupon payments:            28          
40. If irregular cash flow, then how:           Interests paid    
                              quarterly - See   
                              prospectus     
41. Dirty price/clean price:                Clean        
42. If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment    Nei         
 include accrued interest for days missing until next              
 business day?                                 
Indexing                                    
43. Indexed:                        Nei         
44. Name of index:                     N/A         
45. Daily index or monthly index:             N/A         
46. Daily index or monthly index, if other:        N/A         
47. Base index value:                   N/A         
48. Index base date:                    N/A         
Other information                                
49. Call option:                      Yes         
50. Put option:                      No          
51. Convertible:                      No          
52. Credit rating (rating agency, date):          No          
53. Additional information:                See prospectus    
Admission to trading                              
54. Registered at CSD:                   Yes         
55. Securities depository                 Verðbréfamiðstöð   
                              Íslands hf. (VBM)  
56 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      29.10.2024      
57. Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    31.10.2024      
 Trading                                    
58. Date of admission to trading              04.11.2024      
59. Order book ID                     ISFYR_24_1      
60. Instrument subtype                   Bond         
61. Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                              Trading       
62. List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
63. Static volatility guards                No          
64. Dynamic volatility guards               No          
65. MiFIR identifier:                   BOND-Bonds      
66. Bond type:                       CRPB - Corporate Bond
