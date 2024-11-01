NASDAQ Iceland hf.: IS Fyrirtækjalánasjóður hs. - Bond (ISFYR 24 1) admitted to trading on November 4, 2024

Information about the Issuer 1. Name IS Fyrirtækjalánasjóður hs. 2. Org. no. 650821-9630 3. LEI: 549300UXLM14E9V72L35 Issue information 4. Symbol (Ticker) ISFYR 24 1 5. ISIN: IS0000036333 6. CFI number: DBVUGR 7. FISN ( Financial instrument short name): IS FYRIRTAEKJAL/VARI BD20310222 8. Issuer Country: Iceland 9. Bond/Bill: Bond 10. Orderbook ID: 11. Total Authorized: 11.542.888.796 kr. 12. Issued before (nominal): 0 kr. 13. Issued now (nominal): 11.542.888.796 kr. 14. Nominal value: 1 kr. 15. Listed on the Exchange: Yes 16. Market: Main Market Nasdaq Iceland 17. Administrator: Nasdaq Iceland 18. Market maker: No Terms - Cash flow 19. Amortization type: Other 20. Amortization type, if other: See prospectus 21. Currency: ISK 22. Currency, if other: 23. Issue date: 02.05.2024 24. First ordinary installment date: 22.02.2031 25. Total number of installments: 1 26. Installment frequency: 0 27. Maturity date: 22.02.2031 28. Interest rate: Floating - See prospectus 29. Floating interest rate, if applicable: 30. Floating interest rate, if other: See prospectus 31. Premium: 0 32. Simple/compound interest: Simple 33. Simple/compound if other: 34. Day count convention: 30E/360 35. Day count convention, if other: 36. Interest from date: 02.05.2024 37. First ordinary coupon date: 22.05.2024 38. Coupon frequency: 4 39. Total number of coupon payments: 28 40. If irregular cash flow, then how: Interests paid quarterly - See prospectus 41. Dirty price/clean price: Clean 42. If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment Nei include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 43. Indexed: Nei 44. Name of index: N/A 45. Daily index or monthly index: N/A 46. Daily index or monthly index, if other: N/A 47. Base index value: N/A 48. Index base date: N/A Other information 49. Call option: Yes 50. Put option: No 51. Convertible: No 52. Credit rating (rating agency, date): No 53. Additional information: See prospectus Admission to trading 54. Registered at CSD: Yes 55. Securities depository Verðbréfamiðstöð Íslands hf. (VBM) 56 Date of Application for Admission to Trading 29.10.2024 57. Date of Approval of Application for Admission to 31.10.2024 Trading 58. Date of admission to trading 04.11.2024 59. Order book ID ISFYR_24_1 60. Instrument subtype Bond 61. Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 62. List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 63. Static volatility guards No 64. Dynamic volatility guards No 65. MiFIR identifier: BOND-Bonds 66. Bond type: CRPB - Corporate Bond