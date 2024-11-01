

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $214 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $230 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $310 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $2.066 billion from $2.043 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $214 Mln. vs. $230 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.066 Bln vs. $2.043 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.67 to $1.73



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News