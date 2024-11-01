Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
PR Newswire
01.11.2024 12:54 Uhr
90 Leser
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

1st November 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 31st October 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

31st October 2024 51.79p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 51.75p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

1st November 2024


