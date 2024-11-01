Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that Mr John Dodd, fund manager of the Company, has disposed of 84,600 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

Following the transaction Mr John Dodd now holds 1,373,832 ordinary shares in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.