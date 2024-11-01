Anzeige
01.11.2024 13:18 Uhr
Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that Mr John Dodd, fund manager of the Company, has disposed of 84,600 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

Following the transaction Mr John Dodd now holds 1,373,832 ordinary shares in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name John Dodd
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/Status Fund Manager of Artemis Alpha Trust plc
b)Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Artemis Alpha Trust plc
b)LEI549300MQXY2QXEIL3756
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Description : Artemis Alpha Trust plc
Type : Ordinary shares
ISIN : GB0004355946
b)Nature of Transaction Disposal of Ordinary shares of £0.01
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.702918084,600
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price
Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Total(s)
£3.702918084,600£313,267
e)Date of the transaction31 October 2024
f)Place of the transaction XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notificationArtemis Fund Managers Limited Company Secretary0131 225 73001 November 2024

