01.11.2024 14:23 Uhr
The Publicity Department of Wuzhishan Municipal Committee: French Children's Choir Visits Wuzhishan, China to Continue Musical Bonds

WUZHISHAN, China, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 25 to 31, the renowned Le Choeur des Polyson from Paris, France was invited to conduct a series of cultural exchange activities in Hainan, China's largest free trade port, rekindling their musical connection with local children's choirs.

From October 25 to 31, the renowned Le Choeur des Polyson from Paris, France was invited to conduct a series of cultural exchange activities in Hainan.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Publicity Department of Wuzhishan Municipal Committee introduces that in May of this year, the Wuzhishan Li and Miao Children's Choir traveled to France for cultural exchange, where they performed the song "Singing Wuzhishan to France" in Paris. They shared the stage with Le Choeur des Polyson, bridging the friendship between China and France through music. Five months later, the Le Choeur des Polyson was invited to Hainan, marking a harmonious collaboration between the two children's choirs.

During their visit, both choirs held multiple performances and participated in various educational exchange activities. They explored the beauty of Wuzhishan's tropical rainforest, learned about Hainanese intangible cultural heritage techniques such as Li brocade and pottery, and savored local culinary delights like sour fish soup and long-table feasts, immersing themselves in Chinese culture.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, as well as the Year of Cultural Tourism between the two countries. Elizabeth, the conductor of the Le Choeur des Polyson, noted that the 60th anniversary is an excellent opportunity for the children of both nations to forge deep friendships through music and gain a greater understanding of each other's cultures.

Wuzhishan, located in the central-southern part of Hainan Island, serves as the cultural center for the Li and Miao ethnic groups. This city shares its name with the mountain that famously suppressed the Monkey King for 500 years in the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West. Known for its high-quality air, stunning tropical rainforests, and unique Li and Miao cultures, Wuzhishan attracts numerous tourists year-round.

Source: The Publicity Department of Wuzhishan Municipal Committee


