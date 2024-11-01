Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.11.2024 14:14 Uhr
Health and Fitness Manufacturers at the Forefront of Product Development at the 136th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing 136th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has showcased an impressive array of health and fitness products in its third phase.

Driven by an increasing consumer demand for continuously improving quality of life, the health and fitness economy is emerging. The industry is witnessing rapid growth of its consumer base who are seeking wellness experiences through high-quality and tailored products for a vibrant lifestyle.

Manufacturers develop to meet tailored consumer needs

With the advancement of China's manufacturing sector, at this session a variety of exhibitors showcased innovations in products ranging from outdoor touring and relaxing supplies, outdoor sports, body building and shaping, sporting goods, indoor sports and more.

Shandong Relax Health Industry Co., Ltd., a top manufacturer of premium fitness and rehabilitation equipment, has showcased at the last 24 sessions of the Canton Fair. They offer over 600 products across 50+ fitness and wellness series. "We view the Canton Fair as a crucial platform for promoting our products. In addition to showcasing some of our popular items, we have also aligned the production schedule of our new products to coincide with the fair's opening," said Jerry Jiang from the company's International Trade Department. In this session, Relax is highlighting its signature products: the PK80 max-less treadmill, which saves 30% of space, and the PP790 commercial elliptical, offering 40 resistance levels and an automatic incline for a safe, versatile workout.

Also participating in the Canton Fair, Zhejiang Rongshun Technology Co., Ltd., is carving a niche in the smart fitness market with its advanced treadmill technology. With numerous accolades, including the Red Dot Award and IF Design Award, Rongshun features a state-of-the-art treadmill equipped with infrared sensing gait analysis, which can optimize the user experience by ensuring seamless connectivity and effective training feedback.

Exhibitors invest in smart, creative fitness equipment innovation

Taishan Sports Industry Group Co., Ltd., has made a name for itself as a premier provider of competitive sports equipment, artificial turf, and carbon fiber bicycles. With a long history of serving at major international sporting events, the company's advanced turf technology ensures excellent drainage and durability, setting a new benchmark for environmentally friendly sports equipment.

Furthermore, as a leading manufacturer in the industry, the company is investing in developing smart fitness equipment designed for smart city parks. They also create everyday fitness products inspired by sports equipment used in major events. With their strong technological expertise and creativity, the company aims to make fitness an easily accessible part of daily life, enabling people to start exercising anytime, anywhere.

The Canton Fair consistently showcases the latest trends, with a focus on products that enhance quality of life. Buyers have the opportunity to discover unique offerings from leading manufacturers and explore business opportunities with innovators in health and fitness technologies. These advancements promise exciting prospects for both enthusiasts and casual users.

For more information, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546791/Canton_Fair.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/health-and-fitness-manufacturers-at-the-forefront-of-product-development-at-the-136th-canton-fair-302294132.html

