BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of the Company's long only equity holdings and long CFD positions as at 30 September 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/throgmorton-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



1 November 2024



