Operation HOPE, U.S. Bank Partner To Serve Crenshaw Community in L.A.

New HOPE Inside Financial Wellness Coach set to support South Los Angeles small businesses and consumers

U.S. Bank partner Operation HOPE has deep roots in the Slauson and Crenshaw community in Los Angeles.

More than three decades ago, John Hope Bryant, Lance Triggs and concerned members of the community came together to formulate a plan for helping low- and moderate-income Americans thrive in an ever-changing economy.

Following the 1992 Los Angeles uprisings incited by the police beating of Rodney King, it became clear to these leaders the importance of not only rebuilding the city but also financially empowering all members of the under-served community.

Over the past 30 years Bryant, Triggs and the team of the non-profit that was established, Operation HOPE, have helped individuals in Los Angeles and across the U.S. gain access to the education, tools and resources they need to thrive financially.

The mission

The organization's mission is to disrupt the cycle of poverty by improving the financial wellness of millions of low- and moderate-income families across the nation - with a focus on financial dignity and inclusion.

Through its award-winning HOPE Inside program, a partnership between Operation HOPE and financial institutions including U.S. Bank, the organization equips young people, adults and small business owners with financial tools and education to help secure a better future. All programs and services are offered at no cost, and services are not exclusive to U.S. Bank clients.

A HOPE Inside coach, specializing in assisting small businesses, is now co-located in U.S. Bank's newly renovated Slauson and Crenshaw branch, the first-ever U.S. Bank Black Heritage Community branch, featuring design upgrades and a dedicated Community room that reflect the vibrant cultural heritage of Los Angeles's Crenshaw District.

The branch is designed to deliver a hyperlocal, culturally relevant experience for clients and create a deeper connection with the community.

The Operation HOPE coach, Christopher Santiago, will be available to assist individuals, local entrepreneurs and small businesses in reaching their personal or professional financial goals.

The coach

Santiago has more than 18 years of hands-on experience in the financial services industry, specializing in working with clients who require comprehensive investment expertise, lending services and complex business solutions.

He said he is driven by a mission to promote financial empowerment and inclusivity, dedicating his career to making a positive difference in the lives of others through education, guidance and advocacy. Santiago is also fluent in Spanish.

"This innovative collaboration is about more than just banking; it's about creating viable pathways to economic resilience and opportunity for all," Santiago said. "I really love my job because I get to see firsthand how just a little advice can go a long way in helping people to transform their lives and realize their dreams."

Santiago will spearhead the HOPE 700-Credit-Score-Communities initiative in the Crenshaw District to support participants in raising their credit scores to 700, which is a threshold for establishing good credit.

Santiago will hold monthly three-hour workshops at the U.S. Bank Slauson & Crenshaw branch's Community room. Program participants who have completed a workshop can schedule a private coaching session to get advice and continue improving money management skills or business strategic planning.

The big picture

The HOPE Inside Crenshaw location is part of U.S. Bank's recent program expansion into California's Los Angeles, Oakland and Orange County communities. Overall, U.S. Bank and Operation HOPE operate 10 locations across six states to provide communities with free credit and money management education, as well as one-on-one financial coaching with trained and experienced financial coaches like Christopher Santiago.

For more information watch the video below or visit OperationHOPE.org.

Leaders from U.S. Bank and Operation HOPE gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the U.S. Bank Crenshaw Community Room.

