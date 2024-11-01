AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a+" (Excellent) of Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited (Generali Hong Kong) (Hong Kong), a subsidiary of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Generali) (Italy). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the entity has requested to no longer participate in AM Best's interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Generali's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, very favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings factor in the strategic importance of Generali Hong Kong to Generali.

