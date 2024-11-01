Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Holding(s) in Company 01-Nov-2024 / 14:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B0N8QD54 Issuer Name BRITVIC PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware Country of registered office (if applicable) USA 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. The Hague Netherlands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Oct-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 5.985960 0.053014 6.038974 15031384 or reached Position of previous 6.026035 0.056478 6.082513 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0N8QD54 14895880 5.984534 US1111901047 3549 0.001426 Sub Total 8.A 14899429 5.985960%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Securities Lending Open 131955 0.053014 Sub Total 8.B1 131955 0.053014%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher person undertaking than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) The Goldman Sachs Group, GSAM Holdings LLC 5.946817 0.000000 5.946817% Inc. (Chain 1) The Goldman Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Asset 5.946817 0.000000 5.946817% Inc. (Chain Management Holdings LLC 1) The Goldman Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Asset 5.946817 0.000000 5.946817% Inc. (Chain Management UK Holdings I Ltd 1) The Goldman Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Asset 5.946817 0.000000 5.946817% Inc. (Chain Management UK Holdings II Ltd 1) The Goldman Goldman Sachs Asset Sachs Group, Management Holdings I B.V. / 5.946817 0.000000 5.946817% Inc. (Chain Goldman Sachs Asset 1) Management Holdings II B.V. The Goldman Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Asset 5.946817 0.000000 5.946817% Inc. (Chain Management Holdings B.V. 1) The Goldman Goldman Sachs Asset Sachs Group, Management International 5.946817 0.000000 5.946817% Inc. (Chain Holdings B.V. 1) The Goldman Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Asset 5.946817 0.000000 5.946817% Inc. (Chain Management B.V. 1) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) The Goldman Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. Inc. (Chain 2) The Goldman Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Group UK Inc. (Chain Limited 2) The Goldman Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs International Inc. (Chain 2) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3) The Goldman Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Bank USA Inc. (Chain 3) The Goldman Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Inc. (Chain 3) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4) The Goldman Sachs Group, Folio Financial, Inc. Inc. (Chain 4) The Goldman Sachs Group, Folio Investments, Inc. Inc. (Chain 4) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5) The Goldman Sachs Group, GSAM Holdings LLC Inc. (Chain 5) The Goldman Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Asset Inc. (Chain Management, L.P. 5)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error. General email contact: gs-rrc-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

12. Date of Completion

01-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Warsaw

