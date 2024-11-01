Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Frankfurt
01.11.24
08:20 Uhr
15,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,20015,60017:11
Dow Jones News
01.11.2024 15:55 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
01-Nov-2024 / 14:22 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B0N8QD54 
Issuer Name 
BRITVIC PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
USA 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Name                City of registered office Country of registered office 
Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. The Hague         Netherlands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Oct-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 5.985960        0.053014            6.038974   15031384 
or reached 
Position of previous      6.026035        0.056478            6.082513 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0N8QD54                   14895880                    5.984534 
US1111901047                   3549                      0.001426 
Sub Total 8.A       14899429                     5.985960%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Securities Lending Open             131955                          0.053014 
Sub Total 8.B1                  131955                          0.053014%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate                  % of voting rights if % of voting rights through   Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled      it equals or is higher financial instruments if it   equals or is higher 
person    undertaking          than the notifiable  equals or is higher than the  than the notifiable 
                      threshold       notifiable threshold      threshold 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, 
Inc. (Chain 
1) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, GSAM Holdings LLC       5.946817        0.000000            5.946817% 
Inc. (Chain 
1) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Asset      5.946817        0.000000            5.946817% 
Inc. (Chain  Management Holdings LLC 
1) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Asset      5.946817        0.000000            5.946817% 
Inc. (Chain  Management UK Holdings I Ltd 
1) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Asset      5.946817        0.000000            5.946817% 
Inc. (Chain  Management UK Holdings II Ltd 
1) 
The Goldman  Goldman Sachs Asset 
Sachs Group, Management Holdings I B.V. / 5.946817        0.000000            5.946817% 
Inc. (Chain  Goldman Sachs Asset 
1)      Management Holdings II B.V. 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Asset      5.946817        0.000000            5.946817% 
Inc. (Chain  Management Holdings B.V. 
1) 
The Goldman  Goldman Sachs Asset 
Sachs Group, Management International   5.946817        0.000000            5.946817% 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings B.V. 
1) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Asset      5.946817        0.000000            5.946817% 
Inc. (Chain  Management B.V. 
1) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, 
Inc. (Chain 
2) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 
Inc. (Chain 
2) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Group UK 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
2) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs International 
Inc. (Chain 
2) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, 
Inc. (Chain 
3) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Bank USA 
Inc. (Chain 
3) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE 
Inc. (Chain 
3) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, 
Inc. (Chain 
4) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, Folio Financial, Inc. 
Inc. (Chain 
4) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, Folio Investments, Inc. 
Inc. (Chain 
4) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, 
Inc. (Chain 
5) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, GSAM Holdings LLC 
Inc. (Chain 
5) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, Goldman Sachs Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management, L.P. 
5)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error. General email contact: gs-rrc-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

12. Date of Completion

01-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Warsaw

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  356709 
EQS News ID:  2021177 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2021177&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2024 10:22 ET (14:22 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
