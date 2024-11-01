Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 31 July 2024 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

www.invesco.co.uk/ipukscit

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 November 2024