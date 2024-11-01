Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - *Correction* Net Asset Value(s)* Incorrect price previously stated

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

31st October 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 30th October 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

30th October 2024 51.66p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 50.61p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

31st October 2024