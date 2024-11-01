Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Nov-2024 / 16:47 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
1 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               1 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      96,997 
Highest price paid per share:         135.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          130.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 133.2998p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,598,381 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,598,381) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      133.2998p                    96,997

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1786              131.00          08:28:29         00308177434TRLO1     XLON 
624              131.00          08:28:29         00308177435TRLO1     XLON 
562              131.00          08:28:29         00308177436TRLO1     XLON 
523              131.00          08:28:29         00308177437TRLO1     XLON 
1691              131.00          08:28:29         00308177438TRLO1     XLON 
1732              130.50          08:44:35         00308177902TRLO1     XLON 
852              131.00          09:54:35         00308180521TRLO1     XLON 
531              131.00          09:54:35         00308180522TRLO1     XLON 
515              131.00          09:54:35         00308180523TRLO1     XLON 
537              131.00          09:54:35         00308180524TRLO1     XLON 
3000              131.00          09:54:35         00308180525TRLO1     XLON 
4569              131.00          09:54:35         00308180526TRLO1     XLON 
306              130.50          10:02:15         00308180745TRLO1     XLON 
562              130.50          10:02:15         00308180746TRLO1     XLON 
892              131.50          10:23:15         00308181328TRLO1     XLON 
161              132.00          10:56:07         00308182352TRLO1     XLON 
781              132.00          10:56:07         00308182353TRLO1     XLON 
600              132.00          10:56:07         00308182354TRLO1     XLON 
564              132.50          11:04:49         00308182661TRLO1     XLON 
578              132.50          11:04:49         00308182662TRLO1     XLON 
1870              132.50          11:04:49         00308182663TRLO1     XLON 
400              132.50          11:04:49         00308182664TRLO1     XLON 
823              132.50          11:04:50         00308182665TRLO1     XLON 
178              132.50          11:13:07         00308182800TRLO1     XLON 
573              133.00          11:26:23         00308183104TRLO1     XLON 
277              133.00          11:26:23         00308183105TRLO1     XLON 
94               133.00          11:31:10         00308183271TRLO1     XLON 
612              133.00          11:32:32         00308183335TRLO1     XLON 
584              133.00          11:35:41         00308183432TRLO1     XLON 
850              133.00          11:47:42         00308183805TRLO1     XLON 
492              132.50          11:53:32         00308184042TRLO1     XLON 
366              132.50          11:58:46         00308184148TRLO1     XLON 
492              132.50          11:58:46         00308184149TRLO1     XLON 
558              132.50          11:59:16         00308184174TRLO1     XLON 
564              132.50          11:59:16         00308184175TRLO1     XLON 
894              132.50          12:03:32         00308184283TRLO1     XLON 
601              132.50          12:05:20         00308184314TRLO1     XLON 
616              133.00          12:07:59         00308184375TRLO1     XLON 
890              133.00          12:21:09         00308184720TRLO1     XLON 
1544              133.00          12:21:10         00308184721TRLO1     XLON 
907              133.00          12:21:46         00308184729TRLO1     XLON 
473              133.50          12:22:07         00308184735TRLO1     XLON 
619              133.50          12:22:07         00308184736TRLO1     XLON 
196              133.50          12:22:07         00308184737TRLO1     XLON 
888              132.50          12:23:31         00308184757TRLO1     XLON 
888              132.50          12:23:31         00308184758TRLO1     XLON 
837              132.50          12:26:51         00308184866TRLO1     XLON 
305              133.00          13:18:55         00308186059TRLO1     XLON 
579              133.00          13:21:54         00308186127TRLO1     XLON 
305              133.00          13:21:54         00308186128TRLO1     XLON 
488              133.00          13:21:54         00308186129TRLO1     XLON 
542              133.00          13:26:54         00308186264TRLO1     XLON 
34               133.00          13:35:31         00308186541TRLO1     XLON 
312              133.00          13:35:31         00308186542TRLO1     XLON 
542              133.00          13:35:31         00308186543TRLO1     XLON 
410              133.00          13:41:27         00308186674TRLO1     XLON 
1311              133.00          13:42:03         00308186697TRLO1     XLON 
410              133.00          13:42:03         00308186698TRLO1     XLON 
177              133.00          13:42:04         00308186699TRLO1     XLON 
354              133.00          13:42:04         00308186700TRLO1     XLON 
543              133.00          13:42:04         00308186701TRLO1     XLON 
177              133.00          13:42:04         00308186702TRLO1     XLON 
177              133.00          13:42:04         00308186703TRLO1     XLON 
90               133.00          13:42:04         00308186704TRLO1     XLON 
1766              133.50          13:42:08         00308186706TRLO1     XLON 
505              133.50          13:42:08         00308186707TRLO1     XLON 
123              133.50          13:42:10         00308186708TRLO1     XLON 
895              134.50          14:36:32         00308188593TRLO1     XLON 
2622              134.50          14:36:32         00308188594TRLO1     XLON 
1365              134.50          14:36:32         00308188595TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2024 12:48 ET (16:48 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

548              134.50          14:36:32         00308188596TRLO1     XLON 
613              134.50          14:36:32         00308188597TRLO1     XLON 
606              134.50          14:36:32         00308188598TRLO1     XLON 
137              134.50          14:36:32         00308188599TRLO1     XLON 
362              134.50          14:36:32         00308188600TRLO1     XLON 
1800              134.50          14:36:32         00308188601TRLO1     XLON 
1250              134.50          14:36:32         00308188602TRLO1     XLON 
1775              134.50          14:37:00         00308188631TRLO1     XLON 
773              134.50          14:38:01         00308188672TRLO1     XLON 
1821              134.50          14:38:01         00308188673TRLO1     XLON 
773              134.50          14:38:01         00308188674TRLO1     XLON 
1730              134.50          14:45:38         00308189091TRLO1     XLON 
23               135.00          15:35:41         00308190753TRLO1     XLON 
1890              135.00          15:35:41         00308190754TRLO1     XLON 
33               135.00          15:35:41         00308190755TRLO1     XLON 
173              135.00          15:35:42         00308190763TRLO1     XLON 
198              135.00          15:35:42         00308190764TRLO1     XLON 
2520              134.50          16:04:53         00308192209TRLO1     XLON 
1147              134.00          16:04:53         00308192213TRLO1     XLON 
1372              134.00          16:04:53         00308192214TRLO1     XLON 
475              134.50          16:05:16         00308192248TRLO1     XLON 
600              134.50          16:12:13         00308192673TRLO1     XLON 
1993              134.50          16:12:27         00308192676TRLO1     XLON 
600              134.50          16:12:27         00308192677TRLO1     XLON 
6392              134.50          16:12:27         00308192684TRLO1     XLON 
2620              134.50          16:13:12         00308192706TRLO1     XLON 
669              134.50          16:15:13         00308192794TRLO1     XLON 
773              134.50          16:15:31         00308192812TRLO1     XLON 
876              134.50          16:15:31         00308192813TRLO1     XLON 
137              134.50          16:15:31         00308192814TRLO1     XLON 
46               134.50          16:15:31         00308192815TRLO1     XLON 
585              134.50          16:15:31         00308192816TRLO1     XLON 
580              134.50          16:15:31         00308192817TRLO1     XLON 
1420              134.50          16:15:31         00308192818TRLO1     XLON 
566              134.50          16:20:16         00308193150TRLO1     XLON 
616              134.50          16:20:16         00308193151TRLO1     XLON 
666              134.50          16:20:19         00308193156TRLO1     XLON 
1865              134.50          16:21:20         00308193260TRLO1     XLON 
666              134.50          16:21:20         00308193261TRLO1     XLON 
599              134.50          16:21:20         00308193262TRLO1     XLON 
605              134.50          16:21:20         00308193263TRLO1     XLON 
620              134.50          16:21:20         00308193264TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  356711 
EQS News ID:  2021211 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2021211&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2024 12:48 ET (16:48 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
