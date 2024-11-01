Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 01-Nov-2024 / 16:47 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 1 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 1 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 96,997 Highest price paid per share: 135.00p Lowest price paid per share: 130.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 133.2998p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,598,381 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,598,381) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 133.2998p 96,997

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1786 131.00 08:28:29 00308177434TRLO1 XLON 624 131.00 08:28:29 00308177435TRLO1 XLON 562 131.00 08:28:29 00308177436TRLO1 XLON 523 131.00 08:28:29 00308177437TRLO1 XLON 1691 131.00 08:28:29 00308177438TRLO1 XLON 1732 130.50 08:44:35 00308177902TRLO1 XLON 852 131.00 09:54:35 00308180521TRLO1 XLON 531 131.00 09:54:35 00308180522TRLO1 XLON 515 131.00 09:54:35 00308180523TRLO1 XLON 537 131.00 09:54:35 00308180524TRLO1 XLON 3000 131.00 09:54:35 00308180525TRLO1 XLON 4569 131.00 09:54:35 00308180526TRLO1 XLON 306 130.50 10:02:15 00308180745TRLO1 XLON 562 130.50 10:02:15 00308180746TRLO1 XLON 892 131.50 10:23:15 00308181328TRLO1 XLON 161 132.00 10:56:07 00308182352TRLO1 XLON 781 132.00 10:56:07 00308182353TRLO1 XLON 600 132.00 10:56:07 00308182354TRLO1 XLON 564 132.50 11:04:49 00308182661TRLO1 XLON 578 132.50 11:04:49 00308182662TRLO1 XLON 1870 132.50 11:04:49 00308182663TRLO1 XLON 400 132.50 11:04:49 00308182664TRLO1 XLON 823 132.50 11:04:50 00308182665TRLO1 XLON 178 132.50 11:13:07 00308182800TRLO1 XLON 573 133.00 11:26:23 00308183104TRLO1 XLON 277 133.00 11:26:23 00308183105TRLO1 XLON 94 133.00 11:31:10 00308183271TRLO1 XLON 612 133.00 11:32:32 00308183335TRLO1 XLON 584 133.00 11:35:41 00308183432TRLO1 XLON 850 133.00 11:47:42 00308183805TRLO1 XLON 492 132.50 11:53:32 00308184042TRLO1 XLON 366 132.50 11:58:46 00308184148TRLO1 XLON 492 132.50 11:58:46 00308184149TRLO1 XLON 558 132.50 11:59:16 00308184174TRLO1 XLON 564 132.50 11:59:16 00308184175TRLO1 XLON 894 132.50 12:03:32 00308184283TRLO1 XLON 601 132.50 12:05:20 00308184314TRLO1 XLON 616 133.00 12:07:59 00308184375TRLO1 XLON 890 133.00 12:21:09 00308184720TRLO1 XLON 1544 133.00 12:21:10 00308184721TRLO1 XLON 907 133.00 12:21:46 00308184729TRLO1 XLON 473 133.50 12:22:07 00308184735TRLO1 XLON 619 133.50 12:22:07 00308184736TRLO1 XLON 196 133.50 12:22:07 00308184737TRLO1 XLON 888 132.50 12:23:31 00308184757TRLO1 XLON 888 132.50 12:23:31 00308184758TRLO1 XLON 837 132.50 12:26:51 00308184866TRLO1 XLON 305 133.00 13:18:55 00308186059TRLO1 XLON 579 133.00 13:21:54 00308186127TRLO1 XLON 305 133.00 13:21:54 00308186128TRLO1 XLON 488 133.00 13:21:54 00308186129TRLO1 XLON 542 133.00 13:26:54 00308186264TRLO1 XLON 34 133.00 13:35:31 00308186541TRLO1 XLON 312 133.00 13:35:31 00308186542TRLO1 XLON 542 133.00 13:35:31 00308186543TRLO1 XLON 410 133.00 13:41:27 00308186674TRLO1 XLON 1311 133.00 13:42:03 00308186697TRLO1 XLON 410 133.00 13:42:03 00308186698TRLO1 XLON 177 133.00 13:42:04 00308186699TRLO1 XLON 354 133.00 13:42:04 00308186700TRLO1 XLON 543 133.00 13:42:04 00308186701TRLO1 XLON 177 133.00 13:42:04 00308186702TRLO1 XLON 177 133.00 13:42:04 00308186703TRLO1 XLON 90 133.00 13:42:04 00308186704TRLO1 XLON 1766 133.50 13:42:08 00308186706TRLO1 XLON 505 133.50 13:42:08 00308186707TRLO1 XLON 123 133.50 13:42:10 00308186708TRLO1 XLON 895 134.50 14:36:32 00308188593TRLO1 XLON 2622 134.50 14:36:32 00308188594TRLO1 XLON 1365 134.50 14:36:32 00308188595TRLO1 XLON

548 134.50 14:36:32 00308188596TRLO1 XLON 613 134.50 14:36:32 00308188597TRLO1 XLON 606 134.50 14:36:32 00308188598TRLO1 XLON 137 134.50 14:36:32 00308188599TRLO1 XLON 362 134.50 14:36:32 00308188600TRLO1 XLON 1800 134.50 14:36:32 00308188601TRLO1 XLON 1250 134.50 14:36:32 00308188602TRLO1 XLON 1775 134.50 14:37:00 00308188631TRLO1 XLON 773 134.50 14:38:01 00308188672TRLO1 XLON 1821 134.50 14:38:01 00308188673TRLO1 XLON 773 134.50 14:38:01 00308188674TRLO1 XLON 1730 134.50 14:45:38 00308189091TRLO1 XLON 23 135.00 15:35:41 00308190753TRLO1 XLON 1890 135.00 15:35:41 00308190754TRLO1 XLON 33 135.00 15:35:41 00308190755TRLO1 XLON 173 135.00 15:35:42 00308190763TRLO1 XLON 198 135.00 15:35:42 00308190764TRLO1 XLON 2520 134.50 16:04:53 00308192209TRLO1 XLON 1147 134.00 16:04:53 00308192213TRLO1 XLON 1372 134.00 16:04:53 00308192214TRLO1 XLON 475 134.50 16:05:16 00308192248TRLO1 XLON 600 134.50 16:12:13 00308192673TRLO1 XLON 1993 134.50 16:12:27 00308192676TRLO1 XLON 600 134.50 16:12:27 00308192677TRLO1 XLON 6392 134.50 16:12:27 00308192684TRLO1 XLON 2620 134.50 16:13:12 00308192706TRLO1 XLON 669 134.50 16:15:13 00308192794TRLO1 XLON 773 134.50 16:15:31 00308192812TRLO1 XLON 876 134.50 16:15:31 00308192813TRLO1 XLON 137 134.50 16:15:31 00308192814TRLO1 XLON 46 134.50 16:15:31 00308192815TRLO1 XLON 585 134.50 16:15:31 00308192816TRLO1 XLON 580 134.50 16:15:31 00308192817TRLO1 XLON 1420 134.50 16:15:31 00308192818TRLO1 XLON 566 134.50 16:20:16 00308193150TRLO1 XLON 616 134.50 16:20:16 00308193151TRLO1 XLON 666 134.50 16:20:19 00308193156TRLO1 XLON 1865 134.50 16:21:20 00308193260TRLO1 XLON 666 134.50 16:21:20 00308193261TRLO1 XLON 599 134.50 16:21:20 00308193262TRLO1 XLON 605 134.50 16:21:20 00308193263TRLO1 XLON 620 134.50 16:21:20 00308193264TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

