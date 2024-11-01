BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01



BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 120,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 189.99 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 05 November 2024 the issued share capital of the Company will be 71,588,970 Ordinary Shares, excluding 28,772,335 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 28.67% of the Company's total issued share capital (100,361,305 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 71,588,970 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



01 November 2024