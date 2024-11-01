Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2024) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an agreement with Interactive Offers ("Interactive Offers") to provide marketing services to increase public awareness of the Company.

Interactive Offers is a full-service financial advertising platform, offering a complete suite of advertising solutions in one place. Interactive Offers uses first-party data and proprietary technology to put client content in front of investors, while maintaining strong partnerships with hundreds of leading financial publishers and media sources.

The service agreement is dated Nov. 1st, 2024, (the "Interactive Offers Service Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Interactive Offers Service Agreement, Interactive Offers has agreed to provide marketing services to the Company in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its products, services and securities, including product branding. The services may include facilitating the creation and distribution of marketing materials and paid advertisements. The Interactive Offers Service Agreement remains in effect from Nov 1st, 2024 for an indefinite term based on expenditure of the budget unless terminated by mutual agreement of the parties upon thirty days' notice. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Interactive Offers Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Interactive Offers, the Company has agreed to provide Interactive Offers with a budget of USD$150,000 to cover the costs associated with the marketing and awareness campaign and related services. Interactive Offers shall retain the excess sums above the costs expended as its sole compensation for services provided. Interactive Offers and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Homerun Resources (https://homerunresources.com/)

Homerun is focused on the development of industrial materials and technologies that will contribute to meeting the world's clean energy and climate goals. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HMR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"



Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228595

SOURCE: Homerun Resources Inc.