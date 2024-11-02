Volkswagen's preferred stock experienced a slight decline on Friday, trading at €88.60 on XETRA, a 0.4% decrease. Despite hovering near its 52-week low, analysts remain optimistic about the automaker's prospects. Experts have set an average price target of €112.30, suggesting a potential upside of over 26%. While recent quarterly results showed a profit decrease, revenue remained relatively stable at €78.48 billion compared to the previous year. Several analysts, including those from a prominent private bank and a major financial institution, recommend buying VW shares, viewing the current valuation as an attractive entry point.

Market Expectations and Dividends

The market eagerly anticipates Volkswagen's Q4 results, scheduled for release on March 18, 2025. Analysts project a dividend of €6.63 per share for the current year, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous period. Despite challenging market conditions and the stock's recent decline, experts maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook on the Wolfsburg-based company's future performance. The focus now shifts to the ongoing restructuring efforts within the conglomerate, as investors and analysts alike monitor its impact on Volkswagen's market position and financial health.

Ad

Fresh Volkswagen information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Volkswagen analysis...