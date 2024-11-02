Nvidia is rapidly closing in on Apple's position as the world's most valuable publicly traded company. The AI chip specialist saw its stock rise by 2.8% amid a broader tech sector recovery, while Apple's shares dipped 1.6% following its recent quarterly report. This shift has narrowed the market capitalization gap between the two tech giants to a mere $40 billion, highlighting Nvidia's impressive growth trajectory in the AI-driven market.

Production Resumes After Design Flaw Resolution

In a significant development, Nvidia has successfully addressed a design flaw in its new Blackwell GPUs that had caused months of delays. CEO Jensen Huang announced that production has now resumed at the desired scale, potentially boosting investor confidence. This breakthrough is expected to have positive implications for Nvidia's stock performance and the broader AI market. Major tech companies relying on Nvidia's chips can now anticipate timely deliveries in the fourth quarter, reinforcing Nvidia's pivotal role in the rapidly expanding AI industry.

