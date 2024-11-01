Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Technischer Ausbruch: Diese Kupferaktie ist in den letzten 52 Wochen um 300 % gestiegen! Der Durchbruch läuft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XF0S | ISIN: US00972D1054 | Ticker-Symbol: AX9
Tradegate
01.11.24
15:16 Uhr
1,590 Euro
+0,022
+1,40 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5301,59011:37
1,5541,59401.11.
PR Newswire
01.11.2024 21:05 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.: Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, granted three newly-hired employees options to purchase an aggregate of 20,000 shares of Akebia's common stock on October 31, 2024. The options were granted as an inducement material to each such employee entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $1.66 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Akebia's common stock on the grant date. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter, in each case, subject to the new employee's continued service with Akebia. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of Akebia's inducement award program and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
 Mercedes Carrasco
[email protected]

SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.