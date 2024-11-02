Anzeige
Samstag, 02.11.2024
Technischer Ausbruch: Diese Kupferaktie ist in den letzten 52 Wochen um 300 % gestiegen! Der Durchbruch läuft!
WKN: A12DFH | ISIN: CH0244767585
02.11.24
13:03 Uhr
28,765 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
02.11.2024 16:00 Uhr
UBS Asset Management launches its first tokenised Money Market Fund, available through DigiFT

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Asset Management, launches its first tokenized investment fund "uMINT", made available through authorized distribution partner, DigiFT.

With DigiFT, investors can subscribe to uMINT using their preferred custody wallet solution, gaining access to real-time redemption capabilities via DigiFT's platform. uMINT, a Money Market investment underpinned by high quality money market instruments based on a conservative, risk-managed framework, is built on Ethereum distributed ledger technology and issued under UBS Tokenize, UBS's in-house tokenization service, a full service offering for digital asset services, that seeks to open the door to the world of decentralized finance to a broader range of market participants.

"We're honoured to be an authorized distribution partner for UBS Asset Management in launching their first tokenized money market fund. This is a significant milestone in the world of Web3, and a testament of our ability to transform capital markets. Not only does this partnership bridge traditional finance with digital and decentralized technologies, it also demonstrates our ability to deliver next-generation investment solutions on an open network - for a new generation of global investors," said Henry Zhang, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of DigiFT.

As part of the partnership, DigiFT will provide infrastructure for managing and monitoring on-chain distribution activities and transactions for the new tokenized money market fund. Enabled by blockchain technology, DigiFT's best-in-class, open infrastructure ensures all transactions are stored and recorded on an immutable ledger, providing real-time operational and audit visibility. Beyond streamlining administrative processes, DigiFT is able to leverage smart contracts and facilitate automated compliance and operational efficiencies, further allowing investors to invest and explore new financial Web3 use cases.

DigiFT is the first exchange deploying smart contract methods and processes, with an automatic market-making mechanism, to be recognized as a Recognised Market Operator (RMO) and awarded the Capital Markets Services (CMS) license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Disclaimer: This article is not an advertisement making an offer or calling attention to an offer or intended offer

About DigiFT

DigiFT is the first exchange for on-chain real-world assets to be licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Find out more www.digift.sg

For media enquiries, please contact media@digift.com.sg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ubs-asset-management-launches-its-first-tokenised-money-market-fund-available-through-digift-302294683.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
