Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Technischer Ausbruch: Diese Kupferaktie ist in den letzten 52 Wochen um 300 % gestiegen! Der Durchbruch läuft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.11.2024 16:06 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KuCoin Shines at The Gateway Event, Advocating for Blockchain Innovation Through TON

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a global leader in the cryptocurrency exchange arena, is thrilled to announce its active participation at this year's premier TON community event, The Gateway. The annual conference, renowned for uniting key players in the TON ecosystem, aligns perfectly with KuCoin's mission to democratize cryptocurrency and expand its reach across the globe.


Representing KuCoin at the event was Alicia, who took part in the insightful panel discussion on "Perspective Sectors on TON for VCs and Exchanges." Her presence underscored the vibrant potential of the venture capital market within emerging blockchain technologies, particularly the TON ecosystem. Alicia's discussion highlighted how TON's seamless integration with Telegram presents unique opportunities for innovation and user engagement, resonating with KuCoin's strategic initiatives to bridge social connectivity with financial transactions.

"TON's integration with Telegram not only simplifies the user experience but also amplifies it, making it a gateway for millions to engage with Web3 technologies," Alicia stated. She emphasized KuCoin's commitment to leveraging this synergy to enhance secure, user-friendly trading experiences, thus furthering its mission of putting crypto in every pocket.

KuCoin's participation in The Gateway event reinforces its dedication to fostering a secure, robust, and accessible trading environment, paving the way for a new era of crypto and blockchain integration.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 800 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 36 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks as one of the top 6 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as "One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of June 2024" by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the "2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List". Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2547345/image_5002362_22660173.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356857/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-shines-at-the-gateway-event-advocating-for-blockchain-innovation-through-ton-302294685.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.