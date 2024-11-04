HONG KONG, Nov 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - - The twin lighting fairs and the Eco Expo Asia concluded with success, attracting some 60,000 buyers from 150 countries and regions.- 61% of lighting industry respondents expect overall sales to grow in the next 12-24 months, while 61% of respondents foresee AI as a key growth driver in lighting industry.- An exhibitor expected actual orders received after the Autumn Lighting Fair to amount to around US$40-50 million.- Eco Expo Asia successfully attracted buyers from various industries to procure eco products and green technologies, empowering enterprises on their sustainable development.- A Hong Kong company trading electric and hybrid electric vehicles estimate its sales this year to increase by 15-20%, in view of the more optimistic sentiment.The 26th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), the 9th Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, and the 19th Eco Expo Asia, jointly organised by HKTDC, Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), have come to a successful conclusion. The three exhibitions attracted some 60,000 buyers from 150 countries and regions, signifying Hong Kong's status as an international conference and exhibition centre.Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "The recent Policy Address proposed several measures to enhance Hong Kong's status as an international trade centre. The fairs created cross-industry sourcing opportunities and attracted some 60,000 buyers in total. The number of buyers from Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Italy and the Netherlands increased from last year. Eco Expo Asia also drew many new buyer groups, including from Indonesia, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), showing that ASEAN and Middle Eastern buyers view Hong Kong as an important trading and sourcing platform. These fairs further solidified Hong Kong's role as a trade centre which also promotes green and low-carbon development."Survey shows optimism on sales in the lighting industryAn independent survey of over 710 exhibitors and buyers at the Autumn Lighting Fair and Outdoor and Tech Light Expo revealed that respondents hold an optimistic outlook, with 61% respondents expecting overall sales to grow in the next 12-24 months, and 34% expecting sales to remain unchanged.For traditional markets, respondents were mainly optimistic about Australia and the Pacific Islands (74%), Korea (72%), and Taiwan (57%). Among emerging markets, the industry was primarily positive on Middle East (88%), Latin America (80%) and Russia (64%).In terms of trends in lighting products, 61% respondents foresee that artificial intelligence (AI) is the driving factor of industry growth. Most respondents (43%) believed energy-efficient lighting control solutions to have great potential in the smart lighting industry in next two years, followed by home automation and smart lighting control systems (36%), wireless lighting control systems (27%) and outdoor smart security lighting systems (26%).Hall of Connected Lighting with international brands launching new productsUnder the theme "Light & Life", the twin lighting fairs showcased innovative products and solutions that integrate lighting with life. The Autumn Lighting Fair revealed industry trends, such as sustainable development, healthy living, and innovative design. The Hall of Connected Lighting at the Autumn Lighting Fair featured over 50 internationally renowned brands from eight countries and regions.Amongst them, Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association and the DALI Alliance collectively showcased numerous key brands to present their intelligent lighting ecosystem. Signify from the Netherlands, Tridonic from Austria and TUYA Smart from Mainland China, among others, also launched new products at the Fair. The hall was not only popular among buyers but also elevated the fair to a higher level.Tridonic GmbH CEO Hugo Rohner stated, "This year, we have met more new buyers from Europe and the Middle East. The Fair also provides a perfect platform for us to announce the launch of lichtMONITOR in Asia, which has attracted the attention of international buyers."The business atmosphere at both lighting fairs was enthusiastic and lively. At the Autumn Lighting Fair, the Mainland China exhibitor Jason Yan, Sales Manager of Hangzhou Sky-Lighting Co., Ltd. stated that the number of buyers visiting their booth increased by 20-30%. During the first day of the Fair, more than 10 buyers from Europe and North America expressed their intention to place orders. He expected that actual orders received after the Autumn Lighting Fair will amount to around US$40-50 million.This year, the Outdoor and Tech Light Expo introduced a Smart Pole and Solution zone. Liu Jie, Manager of Jiangsu Fute Lighting Group Co., Ltd. from Jiangsu Gaoyou Lighting Association, said: "Many buyers from Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, Vietnam and Argentina have expressed serious interest in sourcing our smart streetlights and signal lights. Potential orders under negotiation are up to US$10 million."A buyer from Canada, David Daniels, President of Etlin-Daniels Electrical Devices Inc. has been visiting the Spring Lighting Fair and Autumn Lighting Fair every year: "I have found two potential suppliers through the Click2Match platform, and I plan to buy US$450,000 worth of area lights and down lights from them. I am also interested in new models of LED panel lights and LED tri-proof lights presented by my existing supplier at the Fair, and I'll buy US$800,000 worth of lighting products from this supplier."Eco Expo Asia fully promotes energy conservation and waste reductionUnder the theme of "Fostering Green Innovations for Carbon Neutrality", Eco Expo Asia focused on three areas that echo the recent Policy Address, namely new energy, waste management and circular economy, and ESG-related services.The demand for environmentally friendly products or technologies is increasingly growing across various industries. As a leading expo in the green industry, Eco Expo Asia is supported by governments, industry associations and enterprises from around the world. In addition to local buyers, this year's expo also invited suppliers who provide services to mainland and ASEAN governments to procure green technologies and products. Other industries attending the Fair to source green products and services included infrastructure, real estate, property management, logistics, hotels, department stores and finance.Hong Kong exhibitor Alex Huen, General Manager of GMI Motors Ltd said: "Last year at Eco Expo Asia, we received over 20 enquiries from Europe, Southeast Asia and Mainland China, resulting in five vehicle sales amounting to HK$8 million. This year, we estimate an increase of 15-20%, in view of the more optimistic sentiment. The Click2Match platform has been invaluable for us. We have successfully arranged five meetings with overseas buyers on the first day."Keith Ang, Managing Director of Transco-PAC Transport & Environmental Pte Ltd said: "We aim to secure deals with a total budget of S$500,000 (HK$ 3 million). We are particularly interested in solutions provided by Hong Kong companies, including waste management for a government initiative in Singapore, as well as textile recycling solution." Another buyer Ruuth Sonnia Agustina M, Digital Technology Manager of PT Moda Integrasi Transportasi Jabodetabek in Indonesia, was interested to procure 50 EV chargers worth up to HK$100,000 from a Hong Kong company for the charging stations that they are planning to build at three train stations in the country.Igniting cross-industry business opportunities through three fairsOrganised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo formed a world-renowned lighting marketplace, attracting some 3,000 exhibitors collectively and more than 40,000 buyers and more than 10,000 buyers, respectively. Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid mode, exhibitors and buyers can engage in online business negotiations and matching through the Click2Match smart business matching platform until 8 November for the two lighting fairs and until 9 November for Eco Expo Asia. The three exhibitions attracted some 60,000 buyers from 150 countries and regionsThe upgraded Hall of Connected Lighting at the Autumn Lighting Fair showcased new products from over 50 renowned companies and brands. Among them, Tridonic debuted its new product - lichtMONITOR - at the FairRenowned lighting designer Tino Kwan and his team collaborated with OFT Interiors Founder CM Jao to curate the GLOW & GROW - How Lighting Enriches a Space installation to showcase the latest industry trends and aesthetics, which open up new horizons for buyers. The lighting fixtures and systems used in the demonstration space were jointly sponsored by the world-renowned architectural and commercial lighting brand ERCO and dynamic lighting experts TRAXON | e:cueThe Autumn Lighting Fair's Hall of Aurora brought together innovative lighting fixtures and technologies from some 540 renowned brands. Among them, MEGAMAN" used the occasion to celebrate its 30th anniversaryThis year's Outdoor and Tech Lighting Expo added a new Smart Pole and Solution zone to showcases innovative solutions to optimise energy efficiencyVarious seminars and forums were held during the two lighting fairsThe Hong Kong Tourism Board arranged evening cruises on Victoria Harbour for an extended travelling experience of buyersThis year's Eco Expo Asia attracted over 300 exhibitors and over 8,500 buyersThe Eco Asia Conference once again invited officials and experts from around the world to analyse trends and new areas for explorationTse Chin-wan, Secretary for Environment and Ecology of the HKSAR Government, attended the Eco Expo Asia and had a dialogue with the youth. The students were enthusiasticThe last day of the Eco Expo Asia was open to the public. 