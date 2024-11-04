

Hangzhou, China - November 04, 2024 - ( SeaPRwire ) - HIKMICRO announced its new 1280x1024 thermal imaging technology through two key products: the STELLAR 3.0 SX60L thermal scope and HABROK Pro HX60L(N) binocular. The timing aligns perfectly with the growing demand from hunters and wildlife managers for more precise ethical hunting and conservation tools.

The STELLAR 3.0 SX60L showcases exceptional performance in challenging conditions, particularly during dawn and dusk. The scope's 60mm F1.0 lens, paired with the new 1280x1024 thermal detector, identifies heat signatures up to two miles away-roughly 24 football fields. What truly distinguishes this scope is its clarity in critical moments when traditional optics fail.

With thermal sensitivity capable of detecting temperature differences of less than 18mK, hunters can clearly distinguish between wildlife even in complete darkness, through fog, or in heavy brush. This technology surpasses traditional night vision by penetrating environmental obstacles that typically impair other optical devices.

Conservation officers and professional hunters can use these thermal imaging capabilities beyond basic target identification. The technology enables wildlife surveys and habitat management by detecting heat signatures through dense foliage and darkness, allowing for accurate population counts and behavior studies without disturbing natural patterns.

HIKMICRO has integrated a laser rangefinder capable of measuring distances up to 1000 meters, adding crucial precision to long-range hunting. Combined with an optimized ballistic calculator, this feature ensures more ethical shots by providing hunters with precise distance and trajectory information, reducing the risk of wounding animals.

"This technology represents a significant advancement in how we approach both hunting and wildlife management," says Stefan Li, CEO of HIKMICRO. "We're providing tools that enhance both hunting efficiency and conservation efforts while promoting ethical practices in the field."

HIKMICRO's manufacturing capability of 1.7 million pieces annually in its 12,000-square-foot facility demonstrates its commitment to making this advanced technology widely accessible, particularly beneficial for regions dealing with wildlife overpopulation or invasive species management.

HIKMICRO is a global leader in thermal imaging technology, dedicated to providing innovative solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, law enforcement, and industrial applications. Focusing on advanced research and development, HIKMICRO continues to set new standards in the thermal imaging industry.

