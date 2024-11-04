

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.2999 against the pound, nearly a 2-week low of 151.60 against the yen and nearly a 3-week low of 1.0905 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.2926, 152.98 and 1.0834, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 0.8642 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing value of 0.8699.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slid to a 1-week low of 0.6620, nearly a 2-week low of 0.6016 and a 4-day low of 1.3892 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6559, 0.5963 and 1.3950, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.31 against the pound, 148.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the euro, 0.85 against the franc, 0.67 against the aussie, 0.61 against the kiwi and 1.37 against the loonie.



