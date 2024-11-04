

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final factory Purchasing Managers' survey and Sentix investor confidence from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results. The index is forecast to rise to 53.1 in October from 53.0 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI data is due. Economists expect the factory PMI to rise to 48.8 in October from 48.3 in the previous month.



Thereafter PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 AM ET, respectively. France's PMI is seen at 44.5, down from 44.6 in September.



Meanwhile, Germany's PMI is expected to rise to 42.6, in line with flash estimate, from 40.6 in the previous month.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The initial estimate showed that the index rose to 45.9 in October from 45.0 in the previous month.



Half an hour later, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The index is expected to improve to -12.7 in November from -13.8 in October.



