Atos International: Atos Sustainable Workplace research finds device lifespan can double while still delighting users

Atos Sustainable Workplace research finds device lifespan can double while still delighting users

Research unveils data-driven, condition-based device refresh approach, supported by remanufacturing, can achieve an 8-10 year lifespan versus a standard 3-5 year device lifespan on a fixed refresh cycle without compromising user experience

Research also demonstrates employees' engagement: 75% are happy to keep their device for longer if they understand the environmental benefits of doing so

Paris, France - November 4, 2024 - Atos today releases its research on digital workplace sustainability, providing valuable insights to help organizations enhance their IT decision-making and corporate social responsibility," highlights high levels of waste endemic across the IT industry and also identifies a series of actions all can take to turn this around.

Since 79% of a laptop's carbon footprint is produced during manufacturing, with each new device creating roughly 338kg CO2eq of carbon before use, life cycle extension can have a huge impact. The report initially points out that device lifecycles can be extended without compromising user satisfaction. For instance, by doing nothing but adjusting the standard refresh cycle from three to four years, enterprises can gain a 25% reduction in related emissions without downgrading device performance or user experience. Further, data-driven, condition-based device refresh combined with remanufacturing can achieve an 8-10 year lifespan.

Atos research reveals that 76% of large organizations' laptopscan be remanufactured. The remaining 24% of devices could be refurbished or recycled to contribute to the circular economy.

Atos' study showcases the key role employees could play in IT sustainability. 75% of employees indicated they would be willing to keep their devices longer if they were aware of the environmental benefits. Nonetheless, 16% of devices are left running continuously without being turned off, emphasizing the need for better employee awareness on energy-saving practices. Additionally, carbon intensity can fluctuate up to 2.3 times during the day, indicating that informing users about the best times to use the electrical grid and switching to battery power could improve energy efficiency.

Dataindicate that 57% of the ICT sector's carbon emissions originate from devices and workplace environments. Atos, as a global leader in digital workplace, was able to analyze 28.5 million devices used by medium to large organizations, with the help of its partners Nexthink, Tier1and Circular Computing, to offer crucial recommendations for boosting IT sustainability.

Leon Gilbert, Senior Vice President Digital Workplace, Atos said: "We wanted to leverage the vast quantities of data available to Atos and our partners to challenge convention and pinpoint new opportunities for enterprises and their IT service providers. Some findings surprised even our experts. We can now see how the financial, environmental and social value of every device can be increased while still delighting users".

David Welling, IT Sustainability Governance Lead, National Grid said: "Within our own organization, we are looking at using the data from this study to drive strategic changes in behavior. Today, very few of us would consider using our laptops to impact the demand variability of the grid. Yet nobody would think twice about charging their electric vehicle overnight when demand is lower and energy is greener. If we can connect that kind of demand flexibility with ICT, we have a real opportunity to fundamentally change the greenhouse gas emissions of entire energy systems for entire countries".

In summary, Atos research highlights that implementing sustainable management, processes and practices in the workplace doesn't have to be lengthy or costly. Conversely, organizations may experience swift benefits from the insights provided in the study. Additionally, Atos asserts that "what we can measure, we can change" - which underlines the importance of comprehensive and real-time data to progress toward environmental objectives.

Atos teams provide end-to-end employee experience solutions through digital collaboration and productivity tools, as well as intelligent customer care services. Atos' sustainable digital workplace suiteincludes more than 20 "Tech for Good" services and solutions, encompassing social value and accessibility criteria as well as data analytics and user interfaces. In March 2024, Gartner positioned Atos as a Leader in its 2024 Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services(ODWS) for the eighth consecutive year.

