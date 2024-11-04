

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Chemring (CHG.L) said its Norwegian subsidiary, Chemring Nobel, has signed a twelve-year framework agreement with Diehl Defence for the supply of MCX energetic material. Chemring Nobel also signed an initial purchase order valued at 231 million euros.



Chemring also announced that its US subsidiary, Chemring Energetic Devices, has received an order valued at $106 million for the delivery of critical components for use in an undisclosed US missile programme.



Chemring said, further to the announcement on 17 October 2024, Group adjusted operating profit for the year ended 31 October 2024 is expected to be in-line with consensus expectations of 70.9 million pounds.



