Dow Jones News
04.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Friday, 01 November 2024, it purchased 
a total of 97,898 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. 
Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme 
announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 01/11/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   97,898 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.26 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.35 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.3331

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,566,564 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,566,564 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
780              4.2700         09:07:04         1J4XA32EL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,499             4.2700         09:37:53         1J4XA32V3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,401             4.2700         10:09:03         1J4XA33C6        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
61              4.2600         10:57:37         1J4XA34GH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,000             4.2600         10:57:37         1J4XA34GI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
221              4.2600         10:57:37         1J4XA34GJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,000             4.2600         10:57:37         1J4XA34GK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
630              4.2600         10:57:37         1J4XA34GL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,874             4.2750         11:52:03         1J4XA356S        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,122             4.3400         15:05:37         1J4XA3B7Y        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6,937             4.3400         15:05:37         1J4XA3B7W        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6,937             4.3400         15:05:37         1J4XA3B7X        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,005             4.3400         15:05:37         1J4XA3B7Z        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
810              4.3400         15:05:37         1J4XA3B80        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
151              4.3300         15:05:38         1J4XA3B84        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
83              4.3300         15:05:39         1J4XA3B87        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
96              4.3300         15:05:39         1J4XA3B88        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
97              4.3300         15:05:40         1J4XA3B89        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
26              4.3300         15:05:42         1J4XA3B8C        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
234              4.3300         15:05:44         1J4XA3B8E        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
170              4.3300         15:05:44         1J4XA3B8F        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
15              4.3300         15:05:44         1J4XA3B8D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
328              4.3300         15:05:44         1J4XA3B8G        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
917              4.3300         15:05:45         1J4XA3B8H        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
547              4.3300         15:05:45         1J4XA3B8I        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
7,024             4.3400         15:30:23         1J4XA3C65        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
865              4.3400         15:30:23         1J4XA3C66        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,991             4.3400         15:30:23         1J4XA3C67        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
7,024             4.3400         15:30:23         1J4XA3C69        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,168             4.3400         15:30:23         1J4XA3C68        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
590              4.3400         15:30:23         1J4XA3C6D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
488              4.3400         15:30:23         1J4XA3C6C        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
18              4.3400         15:30:26         1J4XA3C6E        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,000             4.3500         15:44:20         1J4XA3CQE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,000             4.3500         15:44:20         1J4XA3CQF        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
