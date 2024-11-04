DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Friday, 01 November 2024, it purchased a total of 97,898 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 01/11/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 97,898 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.26 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.35 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.3331

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,566,564 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,566,564 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 780 4.2700 09:07:04 1J4XA32EL Euronext Dublin 3,499 4.2700 09:37:53 1J4XA32V3 Euronext Dublin 3,401 4.2700 10:09:03 1J4XA33C6 Euronext Dublin 61 4.2600 10:57:37 1J4XA34GH Euronext Dublin 1,000 4.2600 10:57:37 1J4XA34GI Euronext Dublin 221 4.2600 10:57:37 1J4XA34GJ Euronext Dublin 1,000 4.2600 10:57:37 1J4XA34GK Euronext Dublin 630 4.2600 10:57:37 1J4XA34GL Euronext Dublin 3,874 4.2750 11:52:03 1J4XA356S Euronext Dublin 4,122 4.3400 15:05:37 1J4XA3B7Y Euronext Dublin 6,937 4.3400 15:05:37 1J4XA3B7W Euronext Dublin 6,937 4.3400 15:05:37 1J4XA3B7X Euronext Dublin 2,005 4.3400 15:05:37 1J4XA3B7Z Euronext Dublin 810 4.3400 15:05:37 1J4XA3B80 Euronext Dublin 151 4.3300 15:05:38 1J4XA3B84 Euronext Dublin 83 4.3300 15:05:39 1J4XA3B87 Euronext Dublin 96 4.3300 15:05:39 1J4XA3B88 Euronext Dublin 97 4.3300 15:05:40 1J4XA3B89 Euronext Dublin 26 4.3300 15:05:42 1J4XA3B8C Euronext Dublin 234 4.3300 15:05:44 1J4XA3B8E Euronext Dublin 170 4.3300 15:05:44 1J4XA3B8F Euronext Dublin 15 4.3300 15:05:44 1J4XA3B8D Euronext Dublin 328 4.3300 15:05:44 1J4XA3B8G Euronext Dublin 917 4.3300 15:05:45 1J4XA3B8H Euronext Dublin 547 4.3300 15:05:45 1J4XA3B8I Euronext Dublin 7,024 4.3400 15:30:23 1J4XA3C65 Euronext Dublin 865 4.3400 15:30:23 1J4XA3C66 Euronext Dublin 3,991 4.3400 15:30:23 1J4XA3C67 Euronext Dublin 7,024 4.3400 15:30:23 1J4XA3C69 Euronext Dublin 2,168 4.3400 15:30:23 1J4XA3C68 Euronext Dublin 590 4.3400 15:30:23 1J4XA3C6D Euronext Dublin 488 4.3400 15:30:23 1J4XA3C6C Euronext Dublin 18 4.3400 15:30:26 1J4XA3C6E Euronext Dublin 1,000 4.3500 15:44:20 1J4XA3CQE Euronext Dublin 1,000 4.3500 15:44:20 1J4XA3CQF Euronext

