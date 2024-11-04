Bizcap Announces Plans for Singapore Expansion, Appoints Joseph Lim as Managing Partner, Asia to Drive SME Growth

MELBOURNE, Australia , Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizcap, a leader in fast and flexible business finance across the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Singapore expansion and the appointment of Joseph Lim as Managing Partner - Asia. Launching in Q1 2025, Bizcap's move will connect Singapore's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with efficient short-term funding tailored to support local market dynamics.

Why Singapore?

As a strategic gateway to Asia, Singapore's thriving SME sector and standing as a global financial hub make it an ideal starting point for Bizcap's Asian expansion. By meeting the demand for non-bank financing, Bizcap aims to provide flexible funding solutions for businesses facing challenges with traditional lenders, replicating the success seen across its UK, Australian, and New Zealand markets.

Leadership Appointment

To lead this venture, Bizcap has appointed Joseph Lim as Managing Partner - Asia. With over 13 years of experience in financial services, Lim has a proven track record in financial operations, growth strategy, and fintech partnerships, making him ideally suited to head Bizcap's Singapore expansion. Lim joins Senior Leadership Team Co-CEOs Abraham White and Zalman Blachman, Chief Revenue Officer Rebecca Del Rio, Chief Operating Officer Adam Szental, and Chief Credit Officer Tony Truong.

"Lim's appointment as our Asia Managing Partner is a significant step in our international growth strategy," said Abraham White, Co-CEO of Bizcap. "His deep knowledge of financial services and passion for innovation will be key as we deliver on our promise to provide fast, reliable funding to SMEs across the region. We look forward to seeing the success of the Singapore market as the first entry point to Asia for Bizcap."

Bizcap's Flexible Funding Solutions

Bizcap will extend its flexible funding model to Singapore, providing SMEs with funding from SGD 5,000 to 500,000, with approvals within 3 hours and funding typically within 24 hours. Designed to support fast-moving sectors and SMEs often underserved by traditional lenders, Bizcap's model removes upfront credit checks and minimises documentation, allowing businesses to secure capital with greater ease and speed. Bizcap also offers lifetime commissions to partners, fostering long-term partnerships and consistent revenue streams-features that UK partners have already benefited from across our established markets.

We welcome inquiries from advisers and brokers for exclusive pre-launch partnership opportunities-email partners@bizcapfunding.sg or visit bizcapfunding.sg to learn more.

About Bizcap

Founded in 2019, Bizcap has empowered over 25,000 SMEs across the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand through fast, accessible funding solutions, totaling over £500 million. Bizcap is highly rated on Trustpilot (4.9/5) for its customer service and loan efficiency. For more information, visit bizcap.co.uk or LinkedIn .

