PR Newswire
04.11.2024 09:18 Uhr
Odine Welcomes Renowned NASA 6G Technology Pioneer, Prof. Dr. Ilhan Fuat Akyildiz, as a Strategic Advisor

ISTANBUL, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global technology partner, has made a significant move to strengthen its innovation and advanced technology capabilities by welcoming Prof. Dr. Ilhan Fuat Akyildiz, a renowned figure in 6G technologies who has worked extensively with NASA, as a strategic R&D advisor. A globally recognized authority in 6G mobile systems and wireless communication technologies, Prof. Akyildiz brings a wealth of expertise, having developed over 100 patented projects for prestigious institutions. His profound knowledge in areas such as digital twins, artificial intelligence, and network technologies will help propel Odine's innovation objectives to new heights.

Odine Welcomes Renowned NASA 6G Technology Pioneer, Prof. Dr. Ilhan Fuat Akyildiz, as a Strategic Advisor

Prof. Dr. Ilhan Fuat Akyildiz conducts research in strategic and high-security application areas, including 6G and 7G mobile systems, wireless communication, TeraHertz communication, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, nanonetworks, the Internet of Space Objects, molecular communication, and underwater communication.

A recipient of numerous prestigious awards in his field, including the 2011 TÜBITAK (The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey) Special Award for "Outstanding Contributions to the Advancement of Science/Research at the International Level," Akyildiz holds the Fellow titles of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM). He also stands out as a pioneering figure in technology, having founded numerous scientific conferences that shape the field.

With an innovation-focused vision, Odine continues to expand its team steadily with distinguished experts to achieve its goals in the tech world.

About Odine

Odine is a global partner empowering sustainable network transformation, building resilient and software-defined networks of the future. We are a leading technology company that enables global companies to evolve with a sustainable approach. With market-leading technology, holistic solutions, and collaborative partnerships, we will support you in reinventing your value creation formula fully dedicated to your success. Our resources are available for organizations to tap into whenever they need them. We work collaboratively to equip you with the power to evolve your business models, build new propositions, differentiate yourselves, and accelerate into new territories.

Odine is publicly listed on the Borsa Istanbul (BIST: ODINE), demonstrating our commitment to transparency, accountability, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.

www.odine.com

Contact:
Harika Nihan Gündem,
Head of Marketing,
harika.gundem@odine.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2547972/Odine_NASA_6G_Technology_Pioneer.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/odine-welcomes-renowned-nasa-6g-technology-pioneer-prof-dr-ilhan-fuat-akyldz-as-a-strategic-advisor-302295171.html

