DJ Amundi MSCI Millennials ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Millennials ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (GENY LN) Amundi MSCI Millennials ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Millennials ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.3851 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9002609 CODE: GENY LN ISIN: LU2023678449 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GENY LN Sequence No.: 356813 EQS News ID: 2021529 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2024 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)