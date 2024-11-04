Nokia Oyj: Nokia signs 5G deal extension with Taiwan Mobile

Press Release

Nokia signs 5G deal extension with Taiwan Mobile

Nokia to modernize Taiwan Mobile's 5G network and upgrade existing 4G infrastructure with equipment from industry-leading AirScale portfolio.

Deal to enhance experience for customers in both urban and rural environments with premium capacity and coverage.

Taiwan Mobile targeting sustainability goals with Nokia's energy-efficient portfolio.





4 November 2024

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has signed a one-year 5G contract extension with Taiwan Mobile to boost the performance and capacity of Taiwan Mobile's 5G network as well as upgrade its 4G/LTE network. This will add capacity and coverage and provide a better end-user experience for TWM's customer base of approximately 10 million including in rural areas. The move comes following the merger of Taiwan Mobile and Taiwan Star last year and will help prepare Taiwan Mobile's network for the 5G-Advanced era.

Under the deal, Nokia will supply equipment from its industry-leading 5G AirScale portfolio for the first time in Taiwan. This includes Nokia's next-generation, modular, high-capacity AirScale baseband solutions, Habrok 32 and Osprey 32 Massive MIMO radios and Remote Radio Head products. These are all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology and combine to provide superior coverage and capacity. The project will see thousands of existing LTE sites modernized for better energy efficiency supporting Taiwan Mobile's sustainability targets. Taiwan Mobile will also install Nokia's IPAA+ solution helping them to add additional antennas in constricted urban environments.

Additionally, Taiwan Mobile will implement Nokia's industry-leading Carrier Aggregation technology to its network. This combines radio spectrum to significantly boost the data rates offering customers better throughput, capacity, and performance.

Nokia has partnered with Taiwan Mobile for over 20 years and has previously provided 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile networks covering RAN, mobile core, and voice core. Nokia has most recently supported Taiwan Mobile in the deployment of its nationwide 5G infrastructure including over 3,000 new cell sites.

Jamie Lin, President at Taiwan Mobile, said: "This expanded partnership with Nokia marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing our 10 million customers with the best possible 5G experience, while also supporting the growing needs of over 1 million IoT devices across our network. By leveraging Nokia's cutting-edge AirScale portfolio, we are not only enhancing network performance and capacity but also reinforcing our dedication to sustainability and advancing our Telco+Tech strategies. This collaboration will enable us to deliver superior connectivity to both urban and rural areas, ensuring that all our customers can enjoy the full benefits of the 5G era."

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "Nokia is partnering with Taiwan Mobile to modernize their 5G and 4G networks to deliver enhanced performance and coverage and better customer experience. We are deploying the latest equipment from our energy-efficient AirScale portfolio, which will enable a greener network with reduced environmental impact, contributing to the operator's sustainability goals."

