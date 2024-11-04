Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
04.11.2024 10:22 Uhr
The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the
Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq
Vilnius on 2024-11-24: 



ISIN code                 LT0000650087 
--------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook          LTGCB23027B 
--------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive orderbook        LTGNB23027B 
--------------------------------------------------------
Payment date                2024-11-06  
--------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date              2027-07-13  
--------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue             EUR     
--------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value               100     
--------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate, %               2,3     
--------------------------------------------------------
Minimum offered yield, %          2,780    
--------------------------------------------------------
Weighted average accepted yield, %     2,895    
--------------------------------------------------------
Maximum accepted yield, %         2,945    
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of competitive bids, EUR   154 500 000 
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 500 000  
--------------------------------------------------------
Distributed by par value, EUR       40 000 000,00
--------------------------------------------------------
Turnover, EUR               39 684 130,04
--------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq
Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
