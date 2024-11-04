

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $297 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $244 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Yum China Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $297 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $3.071 billion from $2.914 billion last year.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



