Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 October 2024 its investments were as follows:
Company
% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind
7.2%
Clearway Energy A Class
6.7%
NextEnergy Solar Fund
6.0%
Drax Group
5.6%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
5.6%
Bonheur
5.6%
Cadeler
5.2%
Grenergy Renovables
5.0%
RWE
4.2%
SSE
4.1%
Foresight Solar Fund
3.6%
National Grid
3.6%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
3.3%
Northland Power
3.2%
AES
3.2%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
2.9%
Enefit Green
2.4%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
1.8%
Cloudberry Clean Energy
1.7%
Greencoat Renewable
1.7%
GCP Infrastructure Investments
1.7%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
1.7%
US Solar Fund
1.6%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
1.5%
Harmony Energy Income Trust
1.5%
Polaris Renewable Energy
1.3%
MPC Energy Solutions
1.0%
Fastned
0.9%
7C Solarparken
0.9%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
0.7%
Serena Energia
0.7%
Atrato Onsite Energy
0.7%
Boralex
0.6%
Innergex Renewable
0.4%
Clean Energy Fuels
0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green
0.1%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants
0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets
1.9%
At close of business on 31 October 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £38.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
Sector Breakdown
% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies
37.9%
Renewable energy developers
29.4%
Renewable focused utilities
7.3%
Energy storage
4.7%
Biomass generation and production
5.6%
Electricity networks
3.6%
Renewable technology and service
5.3%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency
3.2%
Renewable Fuels and Charging
1.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets
1.9%
Geographical Allocation
% of total net assets
United Kingdom
30.5%
Europe (ex UK)
32.9%
Global
19.6%
North America
12.1%
Latin America
3.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets
1.9%
100%