Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 October 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.2% Clearway Energy A Class 6.7% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.0% Drax Group 5.6% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.6% Bonheur 5.6% Cadeler 5.2% Grenergy Renovables 5.0% RWE 4.2% SSE 4.1% Foresight Solar Fund 3.6% National Grid 3.6% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 3.3% Northland Power 3.2% AES 3.2% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 2.9% Enefit Green 2.4% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 1.8% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.7% Greencoat Renewable 1.7% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.7% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.7% US Solar Fund 1.6% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 1.5% Harmony Energy Income Trust 1.5% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.3% MPC Energy Solutions 1.0% Fastned 0.9% 7C Solarparken 0.9% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.7% Serena Energia 0.7% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.7% Boralex 0.6% Innergex Renewable 0.4% Clean Energy Fuels 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green 0.1% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.9%

At close of business on 31 October 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £38.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 37.9% Renewable energy developers 29.4% Renewable focused utilities 7.3% Energy storage 4.7% Biomass generation and production 5.6% Electricity networks 3.6% Renewable technology and service 5.3% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 3.2% Renewable Fuels and Charging 1.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.9%