Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 11:54 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 October 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company

% of total net assets

Greencoat UK Wind

7.2%

Clearway Energy A Class

6.7%

NextEnergy Solar Fund

6.0%

Drax Group

5.6%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

5.6%

Bonheur

5.6%

Cadeler

5.2%

Grenergy Renovables

5.0%

RWE

4.2%

SSE

4.1%

Foresight Solar Fund

3.6%

National Grid

3.6%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

3.3%

Northland Power

3.2%

AES

3.2%

Aquila European Renewables Income Fund

2.9%

Enefit Green

2.4%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

1.8%

Cloudberry Clean Energy

1.7%

Greencoat Renewable

1.7%

GCP Infrastructure Investments

1.7%

Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables

1.7%

US Solar Fund

1.6%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

1.5%

Harmony Energy Income Trust

1.5%

Polaris Renewable Energy

1.3%

MPC Energy Solutions

1.0%

Fastned

0.9%

7C Solarparken

0.9%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

0.7%

Serena Energia

0.7%

Atrato Onsite Energy

0.7%

Boralex

0.6%

Innergex Renewable

0.4%

Clean Energy Fuels

0.2%

Fusion Fuel Green

0.1%

Fusion Fuel Green Warrants

0.0%

Cash/Net Current Assets

1.9%

At close of business on 31 October 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £38.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown

% of total net assets

Yieldcos & investment companies

37.9%

Renewable energy developers

29.4%

Renewable focused utilities

7.3%

Energy storage

4.7%

Biomass generation and production

5.6%

Electricity networks

3.6%

Renewable technology and service

5.3%

Renewable financing and energy efficiency

3.2%

Renewable Fuels and Charging

1.2%

Cash/Net Current Assets

1.9%

Geographical Allocation

% of total net assets

United Kingdom

30.5%

Europe (ex UK)

32.9%

Global

19.6%

North America

12.1%

Latin America

3.1%

Cash/Net Current Assets

1.9%

100%


© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.