Consello Launches Full Scale Advisory Business in Ireland

Announces acquisition of two companies - The Lanyon Group and Blue Lake High Performance Partners

Former Google and LinkedIn EMEA Head John Herlihy named Executive Chairman. The Lanyon Group's Katie Doran named CEO

Former Manchester United and England captain Gary Neville and former Irish Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley named Principals in Irish business

Announces the appointment of several Senior Advisors including Irial Finan, Elaine Coughlan, Margaret Sweeney, Barry O'Sullivan and Nick Mullen

Makes several senior management appointments including Kevin Roland, David Geraghty, Stafford Bagot, Liam Sheedy, Jane Mitchell, Brendan Murphy and Eugene Hogan.

Opens three offices simultaneously in Belfast, the Mid-West region and Kildare Street, Dublin

Company to provide full-service offering in C-Suite Advisory, Management Consulting, Recruiting & Leadership Development, Communications & Public Affairs, Sports and Entertainment Advisory, Creative Services and Technology Advisory

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the global advisory and investing platform, today announced it will begin operations in Ireland, with multiple senior leadership appointments, the acquisition of two leading companies, and the opening of three offices on day one, delivering the full suite of advisory services the company provides globally to many of the world's leading businesses.

Former Google and LinkedIn Head of EMEA John Herlihy has been appointed as Executive Chair of Consello Ireland, bringing decades of experience in business and technology leadership. Katie Doran, CEO of The Lanyon Group, will become CEO of the Irish business.

Consello announced the acquisition of two companies - The Lanyon Group and Blue Lake High Performance Partners.

The Lanyon Group is a leading Communications and Public Affairs company founded by Katie Doran and Jonathan Ireland, headquartered in Belfast and Dublin working with multiple clients across the island of Ireland and the UK.

Blue Lake High Performance Partners is a leadership development and corporate communications advisory business founded by former Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy, Jane Mitchell and Eugene Hogan. The business is headquartered in the Mid-West region and works with many of Ireland's leading companies.

The company also announced the appointment of multiple senior leaders as part of a more than 30-strong day one team:

Irial Finan - Chairman, Smurfit Westrock; Senior Advisor, Consello Ireland

Elaine Coughlan - Co-Founder of Atlantic Bridge; Senior Advisor, Consello Ireland

Margaret Sweeney - Experienced Board Chair/Director of public and private companies; Senior Advisor, Consello Ireland

Nick Mullen - Advisor, Consello Sports

Barry O'Sullivan - Internationally recognized manufacturing leader; Senior Advisor, Consello Ireland

Katie Doran - CEO, Consello Ireland

Kevin Roland - Deputy CEO, Consello Ireland

David Geraghty - Head of Management Consulting, Consello Ireland

Stafford Bagot - Head of Talent, Consello Ireland

Liam Sheedy - Head of Leadership Development, Consello Ireland

Jane Mitchell - Leadership Development, Consello Ireland

Brendan Murphy - Communications and Public Affairs, Consello Ireland

Eugene Hogan - Communications and Public Affairs, Consello Ireland

Jonathan Ireland- Communications and Public Affairs, Consello Ireland

Declan Kelly, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Consello, commented on the expansion:

"This launch reflects our continued investment in strategic markets across the world. With the acquisitions of The Lanyon Group and Blue Lake, and the leadership of John Herlihy, we are uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled advisory services across Ireland, the UK and into Europe. Our mission everywhere we operate is to help the best in the world be even better, and we have brought together a team with the ability to do just that."

John Herlihy, Executive Chair of Consello Ireland, added:

"I'm thrilled to join Consello at such an exciting time. Ireland is rapidly evolving as a hub for innovation and growth in the region, and Consello's combination of global expertise and local insights will provide businesses here with the strategic counsel they need to succeed. I look forward to working with Declan and the incredible team we've assembled to drive meaningful impact for our clients."

Former Manchester United and England captain Gary Neville and former Irish champion golfer and Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley have joined as Principals in Consello Ireland's business.

Gary Neville said, "I am excited to expand my role at Consello by joining the business in Ireland. Throughout my career, both on and off the field, I've been driven by a relentless work ethic and the pursuit of excellence. Consello embodies these same values, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's growth in Ireland and around the world."

Paul McGinley added, "Throughout my career, I've learned the importance of strategic thinking, teamwork, and leadership - values that resonate deeply with Consello's approach to advising clients. Ireland is a vibrant market with incredible potential, and I'm excited to work with Consello here and around the world to help businesses thrive."

Consello's business in Ireland will offer a full suite of advisory services that complement its advisory business around the world, including:

C-Suite Advisory

Management Consulting and Business Development

Communications and Public Affairs

Leadership Development, Talent and Business Transformation

Consello Strive - Sports and Entertainment Advisory

Consello Experience - Creative Services

The company, founded by Declan Kelly just two and a half years ago, already has offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, London and Barcelona and has one of the most senior leadership teams of any advisory firm in the world.

US Partners of the firm include seven-time super Bowl champion Tom Brady, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and six-time NBA All-Star Pau Gasol, and business leaders such as Wendy Clark, former Global CEO of Dentsu, Mindy Grossman, former CEO of WW International, and Janey Whiteside, former Chief Customer Officer of Walmart.

The firm's Advisory Board is chaired by Lord Mervyn Davies and features accomplished global business leaders such as Sir Sajid Javid, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer; Carmine Di Sibio, the former Global Chairman and CEO of EY; Steve Mollenkopf, Chairman of the Board at the Boeing Company; and Anita Sands, an enterprise transformation expert and a member of the Board of ServiceNow and several other companies.

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform.

Consello's six distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Growth; Marketing; Technology; and Sports, Entertainment and Leadership Development. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

