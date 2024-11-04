Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
04.11.2024 12:10 Uhr
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 59/2024

Copenhagen, 04 November 2024


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 28 October - 01 November 2024:

Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement7,391,301 800,462,563
28-Oct-24 16,000 103.50 1,656,000
29-Oct-24 15,000 103.60 1,554,000
30-Oct-24 15,000 102.20 1,533,000
31-Oct-24 15,000 102.20 1,533,000
1-Nov-24 6,867 104.51 717,688
Total, 28 Oct - 01 Nov 202467,867103.056,993,688
Bought from CAF, 01 Nov 2024* 30,823 103.05 3,176,307
Bought from CWO, 01 Nov 2024* 14,214 103.05 1,464,751
Accumulated, under the programme7,504,205 812,097,309

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 28 October - 01 November 2024 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 6,885,954 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.01% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

For more information, please visit www.st-group.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no 59 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dd1ec3a4-622c-4c0e-98bd-d7db6b7393a3)
  • PDMR notification CWO 01 Nov 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/942d55f0-830d-4980-a2cb-8146e6935739)
  • PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fd852010-0f6b-4d8f-99a1-8279875f49ec)

