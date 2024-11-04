Government changes to National Insurance (NI) arrangements have added to Braemar's costs, implying lower profitability. However, underlying operations continue to expand and diversify, and Braemar remains well-positioned to drive its future growth strategy. The trading outlook is promising and Braemar should be able to leverage its strong balance sheet in pursuit of strategic growth. We have maintained our revenue estimates but trimmed our operating profit forecasts to reflect the additional NI charges. However, we maintain our dividend discount model-based valuation of 535p.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...