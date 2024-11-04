Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
4th November 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 1st November 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
1st November 2024 52.11p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 52.07p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
4th November 2024
© 2024 PR Newswire