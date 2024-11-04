Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
04.11.24
08:12 Uhr
2,165 Euro
+0,035
+1,64 %
Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights 
04-Nov-2024 / 11:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
CAIRN HOMES PLC 
 
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS 
 
Dublin/London, 4 November 2024: In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) 
Regulations 2007, (as amended) Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") (Euronext Dublin: C5H /LSE: CRN) confirms that the total 
number of Ordinary Shares of EUR0.001 each in issue as at 31 October 2024, was 627,832,230. Each Ordinary Share carries 
one vote, therefore the total number of voting rights is 627,832,230. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in 
treasury. 
 
The figure which may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Transparency 
(Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules is 
627,832,230. 
-ENDS- 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
 
 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.17,200 unit 
landbank across 36 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with 
excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  356967 
EQS News ID:  2021971 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2021971&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2024 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
