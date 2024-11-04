Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
04.11.2024 12:49 Uhr
Zentra Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM

DJ Zentra Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM 
04-Nov-2024 / 11:16 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 November 2024 
Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group plc) 
("ZNT" or "the Company") 
Posting of Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 
Zentra Group PLC ("ZNT or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, 
focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce that that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 
June 2024 and Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders today and is available in full to download from the 
Company's website (www.zentragroup.co.uk). 
The AGM will be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR on 
Thursday 28th November 2024 at 10.00am. 
 
Contacts 
 
One Heritage Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Robert Holbrook 
Head of Finance 
Email: robert.holbrook@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group plc) 
Zentra Group plc is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in 
the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020, Zentra Group PLC 
(previously One Heritage Group plc) became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on 
co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
ZNT. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website 
www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  356968 
EQS News ID:  2021965 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2021965&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2024 06:16 ET (11:16 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
