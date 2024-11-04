DJ Zentra Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM 04-Nov-2024 / 11:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 November 2024 Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group plc) ("ZNT" or "the Company") Posting of Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Zentra Group PLC ("ZNT or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce that that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2024 and Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders today and is available in full to download from the Company's website (www.zentragroup.co.uk). The AGM will be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR on Thursday 28th November 2024 at 10.00am. Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Robert Holbrook Head of Finance Email: robert.holbrook@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group plc) Zentra Group plc is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020, Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group plc) became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: NOA TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 356968 EQS News ID: 2021965 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2021965&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2024 06:16 ET (11:16 GMT)