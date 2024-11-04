Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Asset Management Announces Record Third Quarter Results

Fee-RelatedEarningsup14%Year-Over-Yearto$644Million

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, stated, "We delivered record results in the third quarter, driven by the substantial increase in fee-bearing capital due to strong fundraising, deployment and additional strategic partnerships over the past year. This resulted in 14% year-over-year growth in fee-related earnings, while fee-bearing capital increased by 23% to $539 billion."

He continued, "This past quarter, we continued to extend our leadership position in our key strategic sectors of energy transition, AI infrastructure, and private credit. We are well positioned to continue delivering strong earnings, bolstered by market tailwinds that should accelerate both our capital raising and deployment activities for years to come."

OperatingResults

Net income for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM), the publicly traded entity, totaled $129 million for the quarter (2023 - $122 million). BAM owns an approximate 27% interest in our asset management business with the other approximate 73% owned by Brookfield Corporation. In order to provide meaningful comparative information, the discussion that follows relates to the financial results on a 100% basis for our asset management business (Brookfield Asset Management).

For theperiodsendedSeptember30 Three MonthsEnded

Twelve MonthsEnded

(US$millions,exceptpershareamounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Fee-RelatedEarnings2 $ 644 $ 565 $ 2,360 $ 2,236 Add back: equity-based compensation costs and other3 59 49 198 177 Less: cash taxes (84 ) (46 ) (258 ) (186 ) DistributableEarnings2 $ 619 $ 568 $ 2,300 $ 2,227 Fee-relatedearningspershare $ 0.39 $ 0.35 $ 1.45 $ 1.37 Distributableearningspershare $ 0.38 $ 0.35 $ 1.41 $ 1.36

NetincomeattributabletoBrookfieldAssetManagement

OperatingHighlights

FinancialResults

Fee-bearing capital (FBC) reached $539 billion at the end of the third quarter, up nearly $100 billion or 23% over the past year and up over $25 billion or 5% from the prior quarter.

This growth has come from $101 billion in fundraising and $25 billion of capital deployment over the last twelve months. In the quarter, FBC has also benefitted from the increase in our listed affiliate share prices and execution of a number of strategic initiatives with leading partner managers, such as Castlelake and SVB Capital.

On the back of this growth in fee-bearing capital, fee-related earnings were a record $644 million ($0.39 / share) for the quarter and $2.4 billion ($1.45 / share) over the last twelve months, up 14% and 6% over the same periods in the prior year, respectively.

Distributable earnings were $619 million ($0.38 / share) for the quarter and $2.3 billion ($1.41 / share) over the last twelve months, up 9% and 3% over the same periods in the prior year, respectively.

Fundraising

Weraised$21billioninthethirdquarterof2024.Notablefundraisingupdatesduringthequarterinclude:

Within credit, we raised approximately $14 billion of capital. This included $6.4 billion raised across Oaktree credit funds and strategies, $4.5 billion from Brookfield Wealth Solutions and $1.0 billion in a separately managed account (SMA) from a U.S. life insurance company. We expect that third-party insurance capital will be a meaningful contributor to our growth going forward.

Within renewable power, we raised $2.2 billion of capital, including $1.4 billion for our Catalytic Transition Fund.

Within infrastructure, we raised a total of $1.4 billion, including over $500 million within our supercore infrastructure strategy, surpassing the capital raised for this strategy last quarter and making it our strongest quarter for fundraising in over two years. We also raised nearly $800 million within our private wealth infrastructure fund.

Within private equity, we raised $2.0 billion of capital in the quarter. We also announced strategic commitments from two of our Saudi Arabian clients for our Middle East Partners fund in October.

Within real estate, we raised $1.6 billion of capital during the quarter.

NotableTransactions

Investment activity has continued to increase. In the third quarter, we deployed or committed to approximately $20 billion of capital into investments across a number of high-quality businesses and assets. We also monetized or agreed to sell over $17 billion of investments in recent months.

Recentnotabledeploymentsandcommitmentsinclude:

We completed the acquisition of Network International for $2.0 billion of equity capital, a deal announced previously last year. Post-acquisition, we intend to combine Network with Magnati, our UAE payment processing business, to create a leading payments platform in the Middle East that will benefit from secular tailwinds and significantly expand our presence in the region.

We acquired a portfolio of 76,000 telecom sites in India from American Tower Corp for $800 million of equity capital ($2.2 billion of enterprise value).

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we announced a new partnership agreement with Ørsted to acquire a $2.3 billion stake in a premium portfolio of 3.5 GW of contracted operating offshore wind assets in the United Kingdom with strong operating history.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we made an offer to acquire Tritax EuroBox, a publicly-traded European logistics REIT, for approximately $730 million.

Recentnotablemonetizationsandsalesagreementsinclude:

Within real estate, we sold a total of $5.4 billion of assets in the past few months, including the sale of our UK Retail Parks Portfolio, a US Manufactured Home portfolio and the sale of the Conrad hotel in Seoul, Korea.

Within renewable power, we announced a total of $3.2 billion of asset sales in recent months. The largest of these transactions include Saeta Yield, a leading independent developer, owner and operator of renewable power assets in Spain and Portugal; our stake in First Hydro, a critical electricity generation and storage facility in the United Kingdom; and a 50% stake in our Shepherds Flat onshore wind portfolio in Oregon.

Within infrastructure, we announced a total of $2.6 billion of asset sales in recent months. This includes separate agreements to sell two Mexican regulated natural gas transmission pipelines.



UncalledFundCommitmentsandLiquidity

AsofSeptember30,2024,wehadatotalof$106billionofuncalledfundcommitments.

Uncalled fund commitments include $50 billion which is not currently earning fees, but will earn approximately $500 million of fees annually once deployed.



We had corporate liquidity of $2.1 billion on our balance sheet as of September 30, 2024, comprised of cash, short term financial assets, and the undrawn capacity on our revolving credit facility.

This includes a five-year, unsecured, $750 million revolving facility, raised in August, further enhancing our liquidity.



RecentStrategicTransactions

Weannouncedorcompletedseveralstrategictransactionsduringthequarter:

We closed on a 51% interest in and strategic partnership with Castlelake, a global alternative investment manager specializing in asset-based private credit including aviation and specialty finance.

We completed the acquisition of SVB Capital through Pinegrove Venture Partners, our venture investment platform formed with Sequoia Heritage.

RegularDividendDeclaration

The board of directors of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on December 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 29, 2024.

Reflects full period results unless otherwise noted on a 100% basis for Brookfield Asset Management, being Brookfield Asset Management ULC and its subsidiaries, including its share of the asset management activities of partly owned subsidiaries. See Reconciliation of Net Income to Fee-Related Earnings and Distributable Earnings on page 6 and Non-GAAP and Performance Measures section on page 8. Equity-based compensation costs and other income includes Brookfield Asset Management's portion of partly owned subsidiaries investment income, realized carried interest, and other items.





Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

Statement of Financial Position Unaudited

As at

(US$millions) September30,

2024

December 31,

2023

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16 $ 9 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management 3,309 2,270 Due from affiliates 923 886 Other assets 76 40 TotalAssets $ 4,324 $ 3,205 Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 858 $ 859 Due to affiliates 218 261 TotalLiabilities 1,076 1,120 Equity TotalEquity 3,248 2,085 TotalLiabilitiesandEquity $ 4,324 $ 3,205

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

Statement of Operating Results Unaudited For theperiodsendedSeptember30 ThreeMonths Ended

(US$millions,exceptpershareamounts) 2024 2023 Equity accounted income $ 138 $ 123 Compensation and other expenses (9 ) (1 ) Net Income $ 129 $ 122

Net incomepershareofcommonstock Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.31 Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.31

Brookfield Asset Management

Statement of Financial Position Unaudited

As at

(US$millions) September30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 903 $ 2,667 Accounts receivable and other 614 588 Investments 9,354 7,522 Due from affiliates 2,378 2,504 Deferred income tax assets and other assets 1,005 1,009 TotalAssets $ 14,254 $ 14,290 Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 1,667 $ 1,799 Due to affiliates 1,386 986 Deferred income tax liabilities and other 2,200 2,206 5,253 4,991 Equity 9,001 9,299 TotalLiabilities andEquity $ 14,254 $ 14,290

Brookfield Asset Management

Statement of Operating Results Unaudited For the periods ended September 30 ThreeMonths Ended

(US$millions,exceptpershareamounts) 2024 2023 Revenues Management fee and incentive distribution revenues $ 873 $ 778 Carried interest income, net of amounts attributable to Corporation 104 25 Other revenues, net 140 90 TotalRevenues 1,117 893

Expenses Compensation, operating, and general and administrative expenses (430 ) (307 ) Interest expense (8 ) (3 ) TotalExpenses (438 ) (310 ) Other expenses (107 ) (43 ) Share of income from equity accounted investments 61 22 IncomeBeforeTaxes 633 562 Income tax expense (96 ) (52 ) Net Income 537 510 Net (loss) income attributable to Brookfield Corporation (7 ) 16 NetincomeattributabletoBrookfieldAsset Management $ 544 $ 494 Net incomepershare Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.30 Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.30



SELECTFINANCIALINFORMATION

RECONCILIATIONOFNETINCOMETOFEE-RELATEDEARNINGSANDDISTRIBUTABLEEARNINGS

BrookfieldAssetManagement

Unaudited For theperiodsendedSeptember30 Three Months Ended (US$ millions) 2024 2023 Net income $ 537 $ 510 Add or subtract the following: Provision for taxes1 96 52 Depreciation and amortization2 4 3 Carried interest allocations3 (55 ) (89 ) Carried interest allocation compensation3 38 3 Other expenses4 69 40 Interest expense paid to related parties5 8 3 Interest and dividend revenue5 (34 ) (44 ) Other revenues6 (141 ) (10 ) Share of income from equity method investments7 (61 ) (22 ) Fee-related earnings of partly owned subsidiaries at our share7 87 71 Compensation costs recovered from affiliates8 95 15 Fee Revenues from BSREP III & other9 1 33 Fee-RelatedEarnings 644 565 Cash taxes10 (84 ) (46 ) Add back: equity-based compensation costs and other11 59 49 DistributableEarnings $ 619 $ 568

This adjustment removes the impact of income tax provisions on the basis that we do not believe this item reflects the present value of the actual tax obligations that we expect to incur over the long-term due to the substantial deferred tax assets of Brookfield Asset Management. This adjustment removes the depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, which are non-cash in nature and therefore excluded from Fee-Related Earnings. These adjustments remove the impact of both unrealized and realized carried interest allocations and the associated compensation expense. Unrealized carried interest allocations and associated compensation expense are non-cash in nature. Carried interest allocations and associated compensation costs are included in Distributable Earnings once realized. This adjustment removes other income and expenses associated with non-cash fair value changes. This adjustment removes interest and charges paid or received from related party loans. This adjustment adds back other revenues earned that are non-cash in nature. These adjustments remove our share of partly owned subsidiaries' earnings, including items 1) to 6) above and include its share of partly owned subsidiaries' Fee-Related Earnings. This item adds back compensation costs that will be borne by affiliates and are non-cash in nature. This adjustment adds base management fees earned from funds that are eliminated upon consolidation and other items. Represents the impact of cash taxes paid by the business. This adjustment adds back equity-based compensation and other income associated with Brookfield Asset Management's portion of partly owned subsidiaries' investment income, realized carried interest, interest income received and charges paid on related party loans, and other income.



AdditionalInformation

The Letter to Shareholders and the Supplemental Information for the three months and twelve months ended September 30, 2024 contain further information on the company's strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on BAM's website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which have been prepared using U.S. GAAP. The amounts have not been audited by BAM's external auditor.

BAM's board of directors has reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements, prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions - Distribution History section at bam.brookfield.com .

QuarterlyEarningsCallDetails

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access BAM's Third Quarter 2024 Results, as well as the Letter to Shareholders and Supplemental Information, on its website under the Reports & Filings section at bam.brookfield.com .

To participate in the Conference Call today at 10:00 a.m. ET, please preregister at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI40fc91cc173d4008997926152f847ba6 . Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

The Conference Call will also be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2q5sxe62 . For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available for 90 days, or on our website at bam.brookfield.com .

AboutBrookfieldAssetManagement

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

Please note that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.'s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on EDGAR and SEDAR+ and can also be found in the investor section of its website at bam.brookfield.com . Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request. For more information, please visit our website at bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Non-GAAPandPerformanceMeasures

This news release and accompanying financial information are based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

We make reference to Distributable Earnings ("DE"), which is referring to the sum of its fee-related earnings, realized carried interest, realized principal investments, interest expense, and general and administrative expenses; excluding equity-based compensation costs and depreciation and amortization. The most directly comparable measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of Brookfield Asset Management for DE is net income. This provides insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

We use Fee-Related Earnings ("FRE") and DE to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield's business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find these measures of value to them.

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial measures, which include FRE and DE, should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, similar financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution readers that these non-GAAP financial measures or other financial metrics are not standardized under U.S. GAAP and may differ from the financial measures or other financial metrics disclosed by other businesses and, as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-GAAP measures in our filings available at bam.brookfield.com .

