Güntner, a global leader in refrigeration and heat exchange technology, today welcomes Michael Bauer as Global Vice President for Growth and Success. In this role, Bauer will oversee the strategic direction of A-HEAT-Güntner Group's holding company, a leader in heat exchange technology-focused on enhancing sales, marketing, and service initiatives to drive worldwide growth and strengthen the company's impact within the refrigeration sector.

"Michael Bauer and the Güntner group have a large number of things in common. He's highly respected within the global heat exchange industry and we've had the privilege of working with him for decades," said Christian Weiser, A-HEAT's CEO. "We know him to be both professional and reliable, and we have no doubt he will bring our customers and stakeholders the value add we are looking for."

Bauer's appointment follows a distinguished 38-year career in the industry, during which he held leadership roles at several of the sector's most prominent companies, including TROX GmbH, FläktGroup, Systemair, ebm-papst, BITZER, and most recently, Multi-Wing Group ApS. His extensive experience spans both system and component manufacturing, with a strong expertise in business development, sales strategies, and cross-cultural leadership.

"I am thrilled to be part of such an innovative and forward-thinking team, many of whom I've had the pleasure of knowing for years," said Bauer. "I look forward to contributing to the growth of the A-HEAT Group and elevating our impact in the industry, driving even greater success."

Bauer's international career has also given him unique insights, having lived and worked in key regions such as the USA, Singapore, Japan, China, and now the Middle East. This global experience positions him to effectively lead A-HEAT's worldwide initiatives, ensuring the company continues to meet the evolving needs of a dynamic and competitive marketplace.

About Güntner

Güntner is a world-leading company in the manufacture of refrigeration and air conditioning equipment components. With more than 4,000 employees, offices in over 50 countries, and six manufacturing plants across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, the company shows a strong presence in all markets. Decades of experience in the industry and the consistent integration of the latest technologies and research findings ensure the high-quality standard of Güntner solutions. From fresh food and comfortable indoor temperatures in office buildings to data center solutions and energy production Güntner plays an essential part in our daily lives.

