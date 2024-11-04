Students Rebuild: A Global Movement for Peace Sparks Young Creatives into Action

Students Rebuild invites young people to use their power and creativity to build a more peaceful world-and raise $1 million for peacebuilding organizations around the world.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Creative Visions is launching the Student's Rebuild's Spark Peace Project, a global movement supporting young artists and creative changemakers to tap into the power of creativity to spark something the world desperately needs: peace.

In a world grappling with social injustice and conflict, peace can feel distant. Through the Spark Peace Project, young people from Los Angeles to Lahore will not only explore the concepts of peace and compassion-within themselves, with others, and around the world-but actively build it. Learning resources and activity guides help them discover possibilities and choose a creative medium-visual or literary art, music, film, or even cutting-edge STEM projects-to express their ideas about peace.

Think murals promoting understanding, songs celebrating diversity, or videos advocating for mental health support. These are just a few ways students are transforming conflict into compassion. Through support from the Bezos Family Foundation, each act of creativity or student engaged sparks a $5 donation for organizations working to create more peace in their communities and worldwide-up to $1 million.

"Students Rebuild's focus on peace comes at a time when young people are increasingly navigating complex global challenges," said Pat Chandler, CEO of Creative Visions. "We believe young people hold the key to a more peaceful future-and through the Spark Peace Project, we provide a platform for their voices, amplifying their ideas and inspiring action to create the kind of world they want to live in."

Their creations and participation will directly support the vital work of organizations including Ceeds of Peace, Kids for Peace, 100 Cameras, CARE, Choose Love, and Earth Tones. Each organization has big plans to expand and grow programming specifically focused on peace as it applies to their work.

Ceeds of Peace, for example, is transforming how schools in Hawai'i address conflict through their Restorative Practices in Community Schools initiative. Funds raised by young creative changemakers through the Spark Peace Project will support the training of at least 90 students and 30 staff across six Hawai'i schools in restorative practices to reduce the rate of disciplinary infractions and increase student belonging.

"Building peace requires a holistic approach that takes into account the role of both the individual and community," said Ceeds of Peace's Executive Director Scott Nishimoto. "When we are able to find peace within ourselves, we can then build peace with others-and in turn, foster sustainable, just, peaceful communities. We're excited to bring these practices to budding peacebuilders in Hawai'i through the support of Spark Peace Project participants around the world."

CARE is directing funds raised by Students Rebuild to a number of their peacebuilding efforts worldwide, including training educators working with Ukrainian refugees in Poland to establish supportive learning environments where refugee children can integrate, build resilience, and develop a sense of belonging.

The Spark Peace Project follows in the footsteps of previous successful Students Rebuild campaigns like last year's Extraordinary Earth Project, which raised $1.5 million to support environmental causes through more than 165,000 pieces of creative expression. This year, students can use creative action to explore their understanding of peace and share their vision for a more compassionate, peaceful world.

For more information about how to get involved, visit www.studentsrebuild.org/spark-peace.

About Students Rebuild

Students Rebuild is a Creative Visions program. Created in January 2010 by the Bezos Family Foundation in response to the devastating Haiti earthquake, Students Rebuild has mobilized more than 1.3 million participants in 102 countries and all 50 states, and raised more than $12.5 million in matching funds. Annual Project funds have worked towards rebuilding schools in Haiti, bringing awareness to humanitarian crises in Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, helping Syrian youth from conflict areas recover from crisis, and supporting empowerment opportunities for youth affected by hunger and food insecurity. Find more at www.studentsrebuild.org and @StudentsRebuild.

About Creative Visions

Creative Visions empowers artists, filmmakers, musicians and other impact media makers to raise awareness of critical issues and drive positive change through storytelling - one of our most powerful tools for creating a more just, caring and sustainable world. A nonprofit organization and United Nations NGO, Creative Visions' Impact Education programs support youth, educators and changemakers to understand how to use media, arts and technology to take creative action about the things they care about. For more information: www.creativevisions.org.

