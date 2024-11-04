PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 and raised its full year 2024 guidance for revenue and adjusted EPS.

The company reported revenue of $2.4 billion for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 11% compared with the third quarter of 2023. On an operational1 basis, revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased 14% compared with the third quarter of 2023. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $682 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, an increase of 14% and 16%, respectively, on a reported basis.

Adjusted net income2 for the third quarter of 2024 was $716 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, an increase of 14% and 16%, respectively, on a reported basis, and an increase of 15% and 17%, respectively, on an operational basis. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2024 excludes the net impact of $34 million for purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition and divestiture-related costs and certain significant items.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

" Building on the strong momentum from the first half of the year, we are proud to have delivered another excellent quarter, fueled by our diverse, durable, and science-driven portfolio and our customer obsession that underscore our market leadership," said Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer of Zoetis. " We achieved 15% revenue growth in the U.S. and 13% operational revenue growth internationally, with both our companion animal and livestock portfolios seeing impressive global operational growth, 15% and 11%, respectively. Our track record of above-market growth speaks to our relentless focus on innovation and execution and the dedication and commitment of our colleagues."

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Zoetis organizes and manages its commercial operations across two segments: United States (U.S.) and International. Within these segments, the company delivers a diverse portfolio of products for companion animals and livestock, tailored to local trends and customer needs. In the third quarter of 2024:

Revenue in the U.S. segment was $1.3 billion, an increase of 15% compared with the third quarter of 2023. Sales of companion animal products increased 18%, driven by the company's monoclonal antibody (mAb) products for osteoarthritis (OA) pain, Librela® for dogs and Solensia® for cats. Also contributing to growth in the quarter was Simparica Trio®, the company's flea, tick and heartworm combination product, as well as the company's key dermatology portfolio, including Apoquel® and Cytopoint®. Sales of livestock products increased 5% in the quarter. Growth in cattle products was driven primarily by volume, due to improved supply of ceftiofur.

Revenue in the International segment was $1.0 billion, reflecting a 7% increase on a reported basis and an increase of 13% operationally compared with the third quarter of 2023. Sales of companion animal products grew 7% on a reported basis and 11% operationally, driven by Simparica® and Simparica Trio, key dermatology products, Apoquel and Cytopoint, and OA pain products, Librela for dogs and Solensia for cats. Sales of livestock products grew 7% on a reported basis and 15% operationally. Growth of the company's cattle and poultry products was driven largely by price increases across the broader international segment, as well as the timing of certain customer purchases. Sales of fish products grew due to increased demand for vaccines in Norway.

INVESTMENTS IN GROWTH

Zoetis continues to advance innovation and care for animals across the globe. Since its last quarterly earnings announcement, the company received approval in China for Apoquel® Chewable (oclacitinib chewable tablet) for the control of pruritus associated with allergic dermatitis and control of atopic dermatitis in dogs. Previously approved in the U.S., EU, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan and other international markets, Apoquel Chewable is the first and only chewable treatment for the control of allergic itch and inflammation in dogs. Revolution® Plus (selamectin/sarolaner), a topical combination product that treats ticks, fleas, ear mites, lice and gastrointestinal worms and prevents heartworm disease in cats, received approval in the EU for an additional claim related to efficacy against notoedres mange. In Australia, Revolution Plus received approval for an additional claim related to flea tapeworm prevention by controlling fleas.

In livestock, the company gained approval in Australia, its third largest market by revenue in 2023, for an additional claim for the use of Valcor (Dectomax V®, doramectin and levamisole injection) in sheep, an endectocide to treat and control internal and external parasites in sheep and cattle. Fostera® Gold PCV, a vaccine for pigs that offers the longest-lasting combined protection against porcine circovirus type 2 (PCV2), gained approval in Mexico for a claim related to breeding herd safety. Poulvac Maternavac® 4, a vaccine for poultry that provides protection from standard and variant infectious bursal disease virus (IBDV), Newcastle disease, infectious bronchitis Mass type, and malabsorption due to Reovirus, also received approval in Mexico. In Canada, Synovex® Primer, a new growth-promoting implant, received approval for growing beef steers and heifers fed in confinement and in the backgrounder phase.

In September, Zoetis expanded its India Capability Center in Hyderabad, India. The Center will play a crucial role in driving the company's digital transformation and improving efficiencies to support sustainable growth by insourcing critical technology roles, allowing Zoetis to advance its vision to shape the future of animal care.

Zoetis Completes Sale of Medicated Feed Additive Portfolio to Phibro Animal Health

On Thursday, October 31, Zoetis completed the divestiture of its medicated feed additive (MFA) product portfolio, certain water-soluble products and related assets to Phibro Animal Health. This transaction demonstrates Zoetis' disciplined capital allocation strategy to focus its investments on areas with the highest growth potential that are aligned to its core capabilities, including vaccine, biologic and genetic programs in livestock.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Zoetis is raising its full year 2024 guidance for revenue and adjusted EPS due to the company's strong first three quarters and the underlying strength in companion animal.

Revenue between $9.200 billion to $9.300 billion (operational growth of 10% to 11%)

Reported net income between $2.435 billion to $2.450 billion

Adjusted net income between $2.670 billion to $2.695 billion (operational growth of 13.5% to 14.5%)

Reported diluted EPS of $5.33 to $5.39

Adjusted diluted EPS between $5.86 to $5.92

This guidance reflects foreign exchange rates as of mid-October. Additional details on guidance are included in the financial tables and will be discussed on the company's conference call this morning.

About Zoetis

As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide - from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.5 billion in 2023 with approximately 14,100 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

1 Operational results (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as results excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

2 Adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP financial measures) are defined as reported net income and reported diluted earnings per share, excluding purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition and divestiture-related costs and certain significant items.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

ZOETIS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME(a) (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenue $ 2,388 $ 2,151 11 $ 6,939 $ 6,331 10 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 701 638 10 2,012 1,833 10 Selling, general and administrative expenses 565 525 8 1,693 1,586 7 Research and development expenses 167 152 10 500 440 14 Amortization of intangible assets 35 38 (8) 107 112 (4) Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs 5 16 (69) 51 45 13 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 57 59 (3) 174 180 (3) Other (income)/deductions-net (16 ) 6 * 1 (151 ) * Income before provision for taxes on income 874 717 22 2,401 2,286 5 Provision for taxes on income 182 121 50 486 469 4 Net income before allocation to noncontrolling interests 692 596 16 1,915 1,817 5 Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 10 - * 10 (2 ) * Net income attributable to Zoetis Inc. $ 682 $ 596 14 $ 1,905 $ 1,819 5 Earnings per share-basic $ 1.51 $ 1.29 17 $ 4.18 $ 3.94 6 Earnings per share-diluted $ 1.50 $ 1.29 16 $ 4.18 $ 3.93 6 Weighted-average shares used to calculate earnings per share Basic 452.9 460.3 455.4 461.9 Diluted 453.5 461.4 456.1 463.0 (a) The condensed consolidated statements of income present the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Subsidiaries operating outside the United States are included for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2024 and 2023. * Calculation not meaningful.

ZOETIS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Acquisition and

Divestiture-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 701 $ (1 ) $ - $ (1 ) $ 699 Gross profit 1,687 1 - 1 1,689 Selling, general and administrative expenses 565 (3 ) - (2 ) 560 Research and development expenses 167 (1 ) - - 166 Amortization of intangible assets 35 (30 ) - - 5 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs 5 - (7 ) 2 - Income before provision for taxes on income 874 35 7 1 917 Provision for taxes on income 182 8 2 (1 ) 191 Net income attributable to Zoetis 682 27 5 2 716 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis-diluted 1.50 0.06 0.01 0.01 1.58 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Acquisition

and

Divestiture-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 638 $ (1 ) $ - $ (2 ) $ 635 Gross profit 1,513 1 - 2 1,516 Selling, general and administrative expenses 525 (4 ) - - 521 Research and development expenses 152 (1 ) - - 151 Amortization of intangible assets 38 (33 ) - - 5 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs 16 - (3 ) (13 ) - Other (income)/deductions-net 6 - - (8 ) (2 ) Income before provision for taxes on income 717 39 3 23 782 Provision for taxes on income 121 9 - 23 153 Net income attributable to Zoetis 596 30 3 - 629 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis-diluted 1.29 0.06 0.01 - 1.36 (a) The condensed consolidated statements of income present the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Subsidiaries operating outside the United States are included for the three months ended August 31, 2024 and 2023. (b) Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS (unlike U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance. See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for notes (1) and (2).

ZOETIS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Acquisition

and

Divestiture-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 2,012 $ (3 ) $ - $ (1 ) $ 2,008 Gross profit 4,927 3 - 1 4,931 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,693 (9 ) - (2 ) 1,682 Research and development expenses 500 (2 ) - - 498 Amortization of intangible assets 107 (93 ) - - 14 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs 51 - (12 ) (39 ) - Other (income)/deductions-net 1 - - (35 ) (34 ) Income before provision for taxes on income 2,401 107 12 77 2,597 Provision for taxes on income 486 24 3 13 526 Net income attributable to Zoetis 1,905 83 9 64 2,061 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis-diluted 4.18 0.18 0.02 0.14 4.52 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Acquisition

and

Divestiture-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 1,833 $ (10 ) $ - $ (2 ) $ 1,821 Gross profit 4,498 10 - 2 4,510 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,586 (18 ) - - 1,568 Research and development expenses 440 (1 ) - - 439 Amortization of intangible assets 112 (95 ) - - 17 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs 45 - (8 ) (37 ) - Other (income)/deductions-net (151 ) - - 84 (67 ) Income before provision for taxes on income 2,286 124 8 (45 ) 2,373 Provision for taxes on income 469 26 1 (9 ) 487 Net income attributable to Zoetis 1,819 98 7 (36 ) 1,888 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis-diluted 3.93 0.21 0.02 (0.08 ) 4.08 (a) The condensed consolidated statements of income present the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Subsidiaries operating outside the United States are included for the nine months ended August 31, 2024 and 2023. (b) Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS (unlike U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance. See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for notes (1) and (2).

ZOETIS INC. NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars) (1) Acquisition and divestiture-related costs include the following: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Acquisition-related costs(a) $ - $ 3 $ 1 $ 7 Divestiture-related costs(b) 7 - 11 - Restructuring charges(c) - - - 1 Total acquisition and divestiture-related costs-pre-tax 7 3 12 8 Income taxes(d) 2 - 3 1 Total acquisition and divestiture-related costs-net of tax $ 5 $ 3 $ 9 $ 7 (a) Acquisition-related costs represent external, incremental costs that directly relate to transacting and integrating businesses, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs. (b) Divestiture-related costs represent external, incremental costs that directly relate to divesting and disintegrating businesses, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs. (c) Restructuring charges represent employee termination costs directly related to acquisitions and divestitures, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs. (d) Included in Provision for taxes on income. Income taxes include the tax effect of the associated pre-tax amounts, calculated by determining the jurisdictional location of the pre-tax amounts and applying that jurisdiction's applicable tax rate.

(2) Certain significant items include the following: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Other restructuring charges and cost-reduction/productivity initiatives(a) $ (2 ) $ 12 $ 39 $ 36 Certain asset impairment charges(b) - 11 11 21 Loss on assets held for sale(c) - - 22 - Net gain on sale of business(d) - - - (101 ) Other 3 - 5 (1 ) Total certain significant items-pre-tax 1 23 77 (45 ) Income taxes(e) (1 ) 23 13 (9 ) Total certain significant items-net of tax $ 2 $ - $ 64 $ (36 ) (a) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily consisted of employee termination costs related to organizational structure refinements, partially offset by a reversal of certain employee termination costs as a result of a change in strategy from our 2015 operational efficiency initiative, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily consisted of employee termination and exit costs related to organizational structure refinements and other cost-reduction and productivity initiatives, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs. (b) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, represents certain asset impairment charges related to our aquaculture business, included in Other (income)/deductions-net. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, represents certain asset impairment charges related to our precision animal health and diagnostics businesses, included in Other (income)/deductions-net. (c) Represents a loss on assets held for sale related to the planned sale of our medicated feed additive product portfolio, certain water soluble products and related assets, included in Other (income)/deductions-net. (d) Primarily represents a net gain on the sale of a majority interest in our pet insurance business, included in Other (income)/deductions-net. (e) Included in Provision for taxes on income. Income taxes include the tax effect of the associated pre-tax amounts, calculated by determining the jurisdictional location of the pre-tax amounts and applying that jurisdiction's applicable tax rate. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, also includes a benefit from the tax loss on the divestiture of Performance Livestock Analytics, partially offset by a tax expense related to changes to prior years' tax positions with regard to the one-time mandatory deemed repatriation tax under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

ZOETIS INC. ADJUSTED SELECTED COSTS, EXPENSES AND INCOME(a) (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, % Change 2024 2023 Total Foreign

Exchange Operational(b) Adjusted cost of sales $ 699 $ 635 10 % (4 )% 14 % as a percent of revenue 29.3 % 29.5 % NA NA NA Adjusted SG&A expenses 560 521 7 % (2 )% 9 % Adjusted R&D expenses 166 151 10 % - % 10 % Adjusted net income attributable to Zoetis 716 629 14 % (1 )% 15 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, % Change 2024 2023 Total Foreign

Exchange Operational(b) Adjusted cost of sales $ 2,008 $ 1,821 10 % 1 % 9 % as a percent of revenue 28.9 % 28.8 % NA NA NA Adjusted SG&A expenses 1,682 1,568 7 % (2 )% 9 % Adjusted R&D expenses 498 439 13 % (1 )% 14 % Adjusted net income attributable to Zoetis 2,061 1,888 9 % (7 )% 16 % (a) Adjusted cost of sales, adjusted selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, adjusted research and development (R&D) expenses, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP financial measures) are defined as the corresponding reported U.S. GAAP income statement line items excluding purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition and divestiture-related costs and certain significant items. These adjusted income statement line item measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for the corresponding U.S. GAAP line items. The corresponding GAAP line items and reconciliations of reported to adjusted information are provided in Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information. (b) Operational results (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as results excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

ZOETIS INC. 2024 GUIDANCE Selected Line Items (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Full Year 2024

as of November 4, 2024 Full Year 2024

as of August 6, 2024

(Prior Guidance) Revenue $9,200 to $9,300 $9,100 to $9,250 Operational growth(a) 10% to 11% 9% to 11% Adjusted cost of sales as a percentage of revenue(b) Approximately 29.3% Approximately 29.3% Adjusted SG&A expenses(b) $2,275 to $2,325 $2,225 to $2,290 Adjusted R&D expenses(b) $665 to $675 $660 to $670 Adjusted interest expense and other (income)/deductions-net(b) Approximately $190 Approximately $200 Effective tax rate on adjusted income(b) 20.0% to 20.5% 20.0% to 20.5% Adjusted diluted EPS(b) $5.86 to $5.92 $5.78 to $5.88 Adjusted net income(b) $2,670 to $2,695 $2,640 to $2,690 Operational growth(a)(c) 13.5% to 14.5% 13.5% to 15.5% Certain significant items and acquisition and divestiture-related costs(d) $126 - $136 $80 - $90 The guidance as of November 4, 2024 reflects foreign exchange rates as of mid-October 2024. The prior guidance as of August 6, 2024 reflects foreign exchange rates as of late July 2024.

Reconciliations of 2024 reported guidance to 2024 adjusted guidance as of November 4, 2024 follows: (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Reported Certain significant items and acquisition and divestiture-related costs(d) Purchase accounting Adjusted(c) Cost of sales as a percentage of revenue ~ 29.4% ~ (0.1%) ~ 29.3% SG&A expenses $2,290 to $2,340 ~ $(3) ~ $(12) $2,275 to $2,325 R&D expenses $667 to $677 ~ $(2) $665 to $675 Interest expense and other (income)/deductions-net ~ $235 ~ $(45) ~ $190 Effective tax rate 20.0% to 20.5% 20.0% to 20.5% Diluted EPS $5.33 to $5.39 ~ $0.29 ~ $0.24 $5.86 to $5.92 Net income attributable to Zoetis $2,435 to $2,450 $126 - $136 ~ $109 $2,670 to $2,695 (a) Operational results (a non-GAAP financial measure) excludes the impact of foreign exchange. (b) Adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted EPS are defined as reported U.S. GAAP net income and its components and reported diluted EPS excluding purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition and divestiture-related costs and certain significant items. Adjusted cost of sales, adjusted SG&A expenses, adjusted R&D expenses, and adjusted interest expense and other (income)/deductions-net are income statement line items prepared on the same basis, and, therefore, components of the overall adjusted income measure. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted EPS (unlike U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted EPS are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance. Adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted EPS are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS. (c) We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP adjusted net income operational results to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP reported financial measure because we are unable to calculate with reasonable certainty the foreign exchange impact of unusual gains and losses, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses, potential future asset impairments and other certain significant items, without unreasonable effort. The foreign exchange impacts of these items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP reported results for the guidance period. (d) Primarily includes certain nonrecurring costs related to acquisitions, divestitures and other charges.

ZOETIS INC. CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY SEGMENT(a) AND SPECIES (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, % Change 2024 2023 Total Foreign

Exchange Operational(b) Revenue: Companion Animal $ 1,609 $ 1,414 14 % (1 )% 15 % Livestock 758 716 6 % (5 )% 11 % Contract Manufacturing & Human Health 21 21 - % (2 )% 2 % Total Revenue $ 2,388 $ 2,151 11 % (3 )% 14 % U.S.: Companion Animal $ 1,068 $ 908 18 % - % 18 % Livestock 278 266 5 % - % 5 % Total U.S. Revenue $ 1,346 $ 1,174 15 % - % 15 % International: Companion Animal $ 541 $ 506 7 % (4 )% 11 % Livestock 480 450 7 % (8 )% 15 % Total International Revenue $ 1,021 $ 956 7 % (6 )% 13 % Companion Animal: Dogs and Cats $ 1,551 $ 1,354 15 % (1 )% 16 % Horses 58 60 (3 )% (2 )% (1 )% Total Companion Animal Revenue $ 1,609 $ 1,414 14 % (1 )% 15 % Livestock: Cattle $ 391 $ 374 5 % (4 )% 9 % Poultry 139 127 9 % (7 )% 16 % Swine 131 129 2 % (7 )% 9 % Fish 70 57 23 % (3 )% 26 % Sheep and other 27 29 (7 )% (1 )% (6 )% Total Livestock Revenue $ 758 $ 716 6 % (5 )% 11 % (a) For a description of each segment, see Zoetis' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. (b) Operational revenue results (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as revenue results excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

ZOETIS INC. CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY SEGMENT(a) AND SPECIES (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars) Nine Months Ended September 30, % Change 2024 2023 Total Foreign Exchange Operational(b) Revenue: Companion Animal $ 4,708 $ 4,128 14 % (2 )% 16 % Livestock 2,172 2,145 1 % (5 )% 6 % Contract Manufacturing & Human Health 59 58 2 % - % 2 % Total Revenue $ 6,939 $ 6,331 10 % (2 )% 12 % U.S.: Companion Animal $ 3,046 $ 2,588 18 % - % 18 % Livestock 771 756 2 % - % 2 % Total U.S. Revenue $ 3,817 $ 3,344 14 % - % 14 % International: Companion Animal $ 1,662 $ 1,540 8 % (4 )% 12 % Livestock 1,401 1,389 1 % (7 )% 8 % Total International Revenue $ 3,063 $ 2,929 5 % (5 )% 10 % Companion Animal: Dogs and Cats $ 4,516 $ 3,931 15 % (1 )% 16 % Horses 192 197 (3 )% (3 )% - % Total Companion Animal Revenue $ 4,708 $ 4,128 14 % (2 )% 16 % Livestock: Cattle $ 1,132 $ 1,102 3 % (4 )% 7 % Poultry 410 397 3 % (7 )% 10 % Swine 388 404 (4 )% (6 )% 2 % Fish 177 158 12 % (2 )% 14 % Sheep and other 65 84 (23 )% (3 )% (20 )% Total Livestock Revenue $ 2,172 $ 2,145 1 % (5 )% 6 % (a) For a description of each segment, see Zoetis' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. (b) Operational revenue results (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as revenue results excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

ZOETIS INC. CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY KEY INTERNATIONAL MARKETS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, % Change 2024 2023 Total Foreign

Exchange Operational(a) Total International $ 1,021 $ 956 7 % (6 )% 13 % Australia 83 84 (1 )% - % (1 )% Brazil 101 101 - % (14 )% 14 % Canada 66 63 5 % (3 )% 8 % Chile 31 31 - % (6 )% 6 % China 61 69 (12 )% - % (12 )% France 36 34 6 % 2 % 4 % Germany 57 50 14 % 1 % 13 % Italy 31 26 19 % (3 )% 22 % Japan 33 34 (3 )% (6 )% 3 % Mexico 39 42 (7 )% (8 )% 1 % Spain 35 30 17 % 3 % 14 % United Kingdom 80 78 3 % 1 % 2 % Other developed markets 148 127 17 % (1 )% 18 % Other emerging markets 220 187 18 % (19 )% 37 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, % Change 2024 2023 Total Foreign

Exchange Operational(a) Total International $ 3,063 $ 2,929 5 % (5 )% 10 % Australia 239 248 (4 )% (2 )% (2 )% Brazil 301 276 9 % (3 )% 12 % Canada 202 183 10 % (1 )% 11 % Chile 93 109 (15 )% (5 )% (10 )% China 205 255 (20 )% (3 )% (17 )% France 111 102 9 % - % 9 % Germany 166 148 12 % - % 12 % Italy 95 87 9 % - % 9 % Japan 109 120 (9 )% (10 )% 1 % Mexico 129 119 8 % 3 % 5 % Spain 100 94 6 % - % 6 % United Kingdom 230 209 10 % 2 % 8 % Other developed markets 413 374 10 % (2 )% 12 % Other emerging markets 670 605 11 % (23 )% 34 % (a) Operational revenue results (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as revenue results excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

ZOETIS INC. SEGMENT(a) EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, % Change 2024 2023 Total Foreign Exchange Operational(b) U.S.: Revenue $ 1,346 $ 1,174 15 % - % 15 % Cost of Sales 258 228 13 % - % 13 % Gross Profit 1,088 946 15 % - % 15 % Gross Margin 80.8 % 80.6 % Operating Expenses 199 202 (1 )% - % (1 )% Other (income)/deductions-net - - * * * U.S. Earnings $ 889 $ 744 19 % - % 19 % International: Revenue $ 1,021 $ 956 7 % (6 )% 13 % Cost of Sales 321 306 5 % (8 )% 13 % Gross Profit 700 650 8 % (5 )% 13 % Gross Margin 68.6 % 68.0 % Operating Expenses 157 156 1 % (6 )% 7 % Other (income)/deductions-net 1 1 - % 13 % (13 )% International Earnings $ 542 $ 493 10 % (5 )% 15 % Total Reportable Segments $ 1,431 $ 1,237 16 % (2 )% 18 % Other business activities(c) (137 ) (124 ) 10 % Reconciling Items: Corporate(d) (306 ) (258 ) 19 % Purchase accounting adjustments(e) (35 ) (39 ) (10 )% Acquisition and divestiture-related costs(f) (7 ) (3 ) * Certain significant items(g) (1 ) (23 ) (96 )% Other unallocated(h) (71 ) (73 ) (3 )% Total Earnings(i) $ 874 $ 717 22 % (a) For a description of each segment, see Zoetis' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. (b) Operational results (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as results excluding the impact of foreign exchange. (c) Other business activities includes the research and development costs managed by our research and development organization, as well as our contract manufacturing business and human health business. (d) Corporate includes, among other things, certain costs associated with information technology, administration expenses, interest income and expense, certain compensation costs and other costs not charged to our operating segments. (e) Purchase accounting adjustments include certain charges related to the amortization of fair value adjustments to inventory, intangible assets and property, plant and equipment not charged to our operating segments. (f) Acquisition and divestiture-related costs include costs associated with acquiring and integrating newly acquired businesses, such as transaction costs and integration costs, as well as costs associated with divesting and disintegrating a portion of our business. (g) Certain significant items includes substantive, unusual items that, either as a result of their nature or size, would not be expected to occur as part of our normal business on a regular basis. Such items primarily include certain asset impairment charges, restructuring charges and implementation costs associated with cost-reduction/productivity initiatives that are not associated with an acquisition, as well as a loss on assets held for sale and the impact of divestiture gains and losses. (h) Includes overhead expenses associated with our global manufacturing and supply operations not directly attributable to an operating segment, as well as certain procurement costs. (i) Defined as income before provision for taxes on income. * Calculation not meaningful.

ZOETIS INC. SEGMENT(a) EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars) Nine Months Ended September 30, % Change 2024 2023 Total Foreign Exchange Operational(b) U.S.: Revenue $ 3,817 $ 3,344 14 % - % 14 % Cost of Sales 707 645 10 % - % 10 % Gross Profit 3,110 2,699 15 % - % 15 % Gross Margin 81.5 % 80.7 % Operating Expenses 593 602 (1 )% - % (1 )% Other (income)/deductions-net - - * * * U.S. Earnings $ 2,517 $ 2,097 20 % - % 20 % International: Revenue $ 3,063 $ 2,929 5 % (5 )% 10 % Cost of Sales 976 912 7 % (3 )% 10 % Gross Profit 2,087 2,017 3 % (8 )% 11 % Gross Margin 68.1 % 68.9 % Operating Expenses 491 473 4 % (4 )% 8 % Other (income)/deductions-net 1 1 - % (39 )% 39 % International Earnings $ 1,595 $ 1,543 3 % (9 )% 12 % Total Reportable Segments $ 4,112 $ 3,640 13 % (3 )% 16 % Other business activities(c) (411 ) (354 ) 16 % Reconciling Items: Corporate(d) (893 ) (722 ) 24 % Purchase accounting adjustments(e) (107 ) (124 ) (14 )% Acquisition and divestiture-related costs(f) (12 ) (8 ) 50 % Certain significant items(g) (77 ) 45 * Other unallocated(h) (211 ) (191 ) 10 % Total Earnings(i) $ 2,401 $ 2,286 5 % (a) For a description of each segment, see Zoetis' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. (b) Operational results (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as results excluding the impact of foreign exchange. (c) Other business activities includes the research and development costs managed by our research and development organization, as well as our contract manufacturing business and human health business. (d) Corporate includes, among other things, certain costs associated with information technology, administration expenses, interest income and expense, certain compensation costs and other costs not charged to our operating segments. (e) Purchase accounting adjustments include certain charges related to the amortization of fair value adjustments to inventory, intangible assets and property, plant and equipment not charged to our operating segments. (f) Acquisition and divestiture-related costs include costs associated with acquiring and integrating newly acquired businesses, such as transaction costs and integration costs, as well as costs associated with divesting and disintegrating a portion of our business. (g) Certain significant items includes substantive, unusual items that, either as a result of their nature or size, would not be expected to occur as part of our normal business on a regular basis. Such items primarily include certain asset impairment charges, restructuring charges and implementation costs associated with cost-reduction/productivity initiatives that are not associated with an acquisition, as well as a loss on assets held for sale and the impact of divestiture gains and losses. (h) Includes overhead expenses associated with our global manufacturing and supply operations not directly attributable to an operating segment, as well as certain procurement costs. (i) Defined as income before provision for taxes on income. * Calculation not meaningful.

