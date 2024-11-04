

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Energy Group, Inc. (CEG) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.200 billion, or $3.82 per share. This compares with $731 million, or $2.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Constellation Energy Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $860 million or $2.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $6.550 billion from $6.111 billion last year.



Constellation Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.200 Bln. vs. $731 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.82 vs. $2.26 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.550 Bln vs. $6.111 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.00 - $8.40



