Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation - High Priority
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04
POST-STABILISATION PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT
4 November 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
European Union / ISIN EU000A3LZ0X9
Post-stabilisation Period Announcement
Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated October, 7th 2024, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, (contact: Lea-Marie Reich; telephone: +49 711 127 27091) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Securities
Issuer:
European Union AAA/st (Fitch) / Aaa/st (Moody's) / AA+/st (S&P)
Guarantor(s) (if any):
-
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 6bn
Description:
DBR Reference +44.9 bps vs. OBL 1.300 10/15/27 #186 @ 97.810, RegS (Category 1) Bearer (TEFRA C Rules apply, no communications with or
into the US or Canada (excluding Ontario)), NGN
Offer price:
101.734
Stabilisation Manager(s)
Name:
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.
