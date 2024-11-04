

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) reported a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $246 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $248 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $765 million or $1.40 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $2.570 billion from $2.492 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $246 Mln. vs. $248 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.570 Bln vs. $2.492 Bln last year.



