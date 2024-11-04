

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $682 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $596 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $716 million or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $2.388 billion from $2.151 billion last year.



Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



