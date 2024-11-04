

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Caution ahead of the U.S. presidential elections dominated world market sentiment. Central bank actions lined up for the week as well as corporate earnings due for release also swayed investor sentiment.



Markets continue to overwhelmingly expect a rate cut of 25 basis points by the Federal Reserve in the review on November 7. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of a quarter-point cut has however decreased to 98.3 percent from 98.9 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures are trading above the flatline. European benchmarks are also trading higher. Asian benchmarks also closed on a mostly positive note.



The Dollar Index declined. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices rallied amidst OPEC+ delaying a planned production hike. Gold edged up. Cryptocurrencies gained.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,077.50 up 0.06% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,737.50, up 0.15% Germany's DAX at 19,251.65, up 0.00% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,230.88, up 0.66% France's CAC 40 at 7,426.20, up 0.23% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,885.05, up 0.15% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,053.67, down 2.63% (Nov 1) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,164.60, up 0.56% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,310.21, up 1.17% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,567.52, up 0.30%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0910, up 0.70% GBP/USD at 1.2975, up 0.38% USD/JPY at 151.64, down 0.88% AUD/USD at 0.6603, up 0.67% USD/CAD at 1.3899, down 0.36% Dollar Index at 103.61, down 0.64%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.280%, down 2.00% Germany at 2.4015%, down 0.15% France at 3.149%, down 0.35% U.K. at 4.5055%, up 1.34% Japan at 0.945%, up 0.00%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $75.23, up 2.91%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $71.64, up 3.09%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,747.25, down 0.07%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $68,760.02, up 0.64% Ethereum at $2,469.14, up 0.61% BNB at $560.07, up 0.48% Solana at $164.23, up 0.37% XRP at $0.5122, up 1.93%.



