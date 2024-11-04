The Rundown: Ahead of US Elections, a Newsroom Blueprint for Journalists to Battle Fake News

Former Journalist & News Anchor Launches Resource for Global Newsrooms

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Ahead of US elections on Tuesday 5 November 2024, The Rundown Studio, in collaboration with world-recognized Intelligence Expert Candyce Kelshall has released "Election Interference and Information Integrity: a Newsroom Blueprint". Within the newly published handbook, media experts provide background on what to look out for when analysing content, as well as signpost to AI-powered tools to help fact check and dispel fake news.





Newsrooms around the world are battling unprecedented levels of AI-generated content, however they do not yet have the tools and apparatus to counter it. The interactive online handbook has been developed by global news anchor Zain Verjee and Product and Design lead Thomas Brasington, co-founders of The Rundown Studio and the Canadian Association for Security and Intelligence Studies Vancouver. It provides a practical and critical resource for newsrooms worldwide as journalists, commentators and bloggers continue to battle fake news. The Newsroom Blueprint offers comprehensive guidelines and speedy checklists to help media professionals accurately cover elections, in a bid to strengthen the integrity of electoral reporting across the globe.

"In an age where the very nature of truth is under attack, journalists must embrace critical and structured thinking akin to intelligence experts," said Candyce Kelshall Executive Chair, Canadian Association for Security and Intelligence Studies Vancouver who specializes in intelligence analysis and tradecraft. "Our goal is to transform newsrooms into trusted guardians of truth, ensuring that the public receives accurate and reliable information vital for democracy. In a true democracy, we all deserve access to fair and truthful news, so we can make informed decisions about our futures."

"Election Interference and Information Integrity: a Newsroom Blueprint" addresses the increasing difficulty newsrooms face in verifying information in a polarized media landscape. In it, Kelshall outlines strategies drawn from intelligence agencies to counter misinformation effectively, emphasizing structured analysis, information assessment techniques and strict verification protocols.

The Rundown Studio co-founder and former CNN anchor Zain Verjee says "We are committed to advancing media trust through innovation and collaboration. The handbook is a vital tool amid escalating threats posed by AI-manipulated content to equip journalists with the skills needed to navigate this complex landscape."

By adopting these information assessment best practices, newsrooms can rebuild audience trust and ensure the reliability of their election coverage.

Rundown co-founder Thomas Brasington adds "Our tools demonstrate how AI can handle the time-consuming aspects of communications work, freeing professionals to focus on strategy and creativity."

